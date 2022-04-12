Gardaí issue bike security advice after Letterkenny burglary

Gardaí are advising the public to take measures to secure bicycles after two were stolen during a burglary in Letterkenny

The bicycles were taken in a burglary that occurred at An Gleann Rua, Killylastin between Friday, April 8 at 6pm and Saturday, April 9 at 8am.

A garden shed to the rear of the property was entered and two bikes were stolen from it. One of the bikes was later recovered following a search of the surrounding area by gardaí.

One of the bikes - a new black and yellow adult mountain bike with ‘Voodoo’ stickers on it - has not yet been recovered and gardaí are appealing to the public to contact them should they come across it.

The bike had a child saddle fitted to it when it was stolen.

Gardaí are also appealing to residents in the area to contact them if they believe that they may have seen or heard anything that would assist with the investigation. Gardaí in Letterkenny can be reached on 074-9167100 while the Garda confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

Security advice

Gardaí are advising the public to always ensure that shed doors and windows are locked when the shed is not in use and to consider adding their garage or shed to their house alarm system.

Bikes should be secured tightly to a heavy immovable object such as a lawnmower and with the lock kept off the ground.

They should be photographed and the serial number, which is located on the underside of the bike close to the pedals, noted.

Gardaí say many recovered bikes cannot be returned to their owners as their serial numbers have not been recorded.