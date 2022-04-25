Pair fined after 'large' Covid party in Letterkenny

Two people who were at a large house party in Letterkenny while Covid-19 restrictions were in place have each been fined €500.
Garda Kerry Leneghan told Letterkenny District Court that, following a report, she attended a house at Ashlawn, Letterkenny, at 11.35pm on January 13, 2021.
Malvin Chitiano, a 25-year-old of Meadowbank, Letterkenny, and Blessed Mercy, 23, of Burnside Apartments, Letterkenny, were issued with fixed charge penalty notices.
The FCPNs were not paid.
Neither defendant was in court nor had legal representation.
Judge Deirdre Gearty fined Chitiano and Mercy €500 each, giving three months to pay.
