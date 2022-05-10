Search

10 May 2022

Man given benefit of Probation Act after drugs and cash seized by Gardaí

Officers found over €600 worth of cannabis in a raid on the man's home

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

10 May 2022 7:48 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Letterkenny man found with a stash of cannabis in his home has been given the benefit of the Probation Act.

Gardaí carried out a search of Matthew Coyle’s home a Middle Cottage, Old Town Road, Letterkenny, on March 3, 2019.

Officers located 40 grammes of cannabis, valued at €605.

A quantity of cash, totalling €1500, was also found while cops also located weighing scales and deal bags.

Coyle (29) was charged with possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or supply and was also charged with the possession of cannabis.

When arrested and interviewed, Coyle, who has no previous convictions made admissions.

Solicitor for Coyle, Mr Frank Dorrian, said that his client was distributing the drug to ‘a very small amount of people who were very well known to him’.

“This wasn’t a commercial enterprise,” Mr Dorrian said.

There were, he added ‘intervening health issues’ and Coyle’s work status was ‘afflicted by his condition’.

Judge Patricia Cronin said community service had previously been suggested but was not possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He has ben under the Probation Service for two years and has done everything asked of him,” Judge Cronin said.

Coyle was convicted and the Probation Act applied.

Judge Cronin directed that the €1500 cash be given to St Vincent De Paul.

