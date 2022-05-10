Man crossed three lanes of traffic on Letterkenny road as he fled from Gardaí

A man ran across three lanes of oncoming traffic in a bid to flee from Gardaí in Letterkenny.

Gardaí were on patrol on February 11, 2021 when they observed three males at a multi-storey car park at Scally Place.

On announcement of the presence of Gardaí, the men fled on foot.

At 5.50pm, Garda Naughton observed Sewerwyn Knobel running across the lanes of traffic on Pearse Road. There was traffic oncoming in both directions, Letterkenny District Court heard.

Gardaí caught up with Knobel and he was arrested for a public order offence.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but was not paid.

“It was a silly thing to do,” Mr Michael Shiel, solicitor for Knobel, said.

“He had drink taken and the wit was out.”

Knobel (21), of Cashel Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny, was previously working at a meat plant in Carrigans, but lost his job as he had no means of traveling, Mr Shiel said, noting Knobel’s ‘dire financial circumstances’.

“He has no social welfare and he has been refused social welfare,” Mr Shiel said. “He didn’t have the money to pay, hence the reason we are here today.”

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted Knobel and applied the Probation Act.