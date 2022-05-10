Search

10 May 2022

Donegal man pleads guilty to six sexual assault charges

The man pleaded guilty when he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court

Court Reporter

10 May 2022 3:10 PM

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal man has pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault.

The man, who is aged in his 60s, appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court where he was formally arraigned.

The accused - who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim - spoke only to plead guilty to each of the six charges.

A book of evidence had been served on the accused at a sitting of Letterkenny District Court last month.

The charges relate to dates unknown at a location in County Donegal between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2008.

The man is charged with sexually assaulting a female person by touching her genitals. He faces two charges of sexually assaulting a female person by touching her genitals and breasts.

He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female person by touching her genitals outside of her clothing and two charges of sexually assaulting a female person by touching her breast.

Gareth McGrory, BL, for the defendant, said his client is a man with no previous convictions.

Judge John Alymer ordered the preparation of a probation and welfare report and adjourned the matter to he October session of Letterkenny Circuit Court.

