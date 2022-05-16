Jurors not required at Letterkenny Circuit Court until Wednesday

Letterkenny courthouse
Anyone summonsed for jury duty at Letterkenny Circuit Court on Tuesday, May 17, is no longer required to attend.
Jurors serving a case which has been ongoing since last week are still required to turn up for its continuation on Tuesday morning.
Others are advised that they should attend on Wednesday, 18th May, 2022 at 10.15am instead.
