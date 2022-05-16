Search

16 May 2022

Man in court over weekend assault in Letterkenny

The 24-year-old was brought to Letterkenny District Court on Monday

Court Reporter

16 May 2022 3:33 PM

news@donegallive.ie

A 24-year old man has appeared in court in connection with a weekend assault.

Adeleke Adelani, with an address and Burnside Park, Letterkenny, was brought before Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

Adelani is charged with assaulting Latchman Baldeo at Riverside Apartments, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, on May 14, 2022. The offence is contrary to section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, 1997.

Detective Garda Declan O’Keefe gave evidence of arresting Adelani at 12.12am on May 15, 2022 under section 4.3 of the Criminal Law Act.

When cautioned, Adelani made no reply. Adelani was charged at 4.31am and again made no reply.

Solicitor for Adelani, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client was working remotely and was also a student.

Mr O’Brien told the court that Adelani had missed an exam and had been in Garda custody for the past two days.

Sergeant Dalton told the court that there was a possibility of further charge.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted bail in Adelani’s own bond of €200 cash. Bail was granted on condition that he not interfere with any witnesses, that he commit no offence, he sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station once a week and be contactable via mobile phone at all times.

The matter was adjourned to September 5.

