Restrictions reimposed in animated child porn case

Reporting restrictions have been reimposed in the case of a Donegal man charged with possessing animated images of child pornography.

A book of evidence was served on the 20-year-old, who appeared before a brief hearing at Letterkenny District Court.

The accused has been forwarded to stand trial before a judge and jury at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

He is charged with knowingly having in his possession child pornography, to wit 16 images hentai on May 15, 2021 at his home address.

At a previous sitting of Letterkenny District Court, Judge Alan Mitchell lifted reporting restrictions, allowing media to name the accused.

However, following an application by the man’s solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, Judge Brendan O’Reilly reimposed the restrictions.

Referencing a passage form the book of evidence, Mr Gallagher said: “It is quite clear that there is an identifiable party.”

Hentai is described as being a subgenera of the Japanese genres of manga and anime, characterised by overtly sexualised characters and sexually explicit images.

A book of evidence was served on the man by Garda Linda Halligan.

Judge O’Reilly administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to video tapes of interviews.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Gallagher and one senior counsel was assigned.