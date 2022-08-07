Search

07 Aug 2022

Man claims he cannot get legal representation on Kilmacrennan knife incident

The man is in custody and has said that he attempted to source a solicitor in four counties, but was unable to 'find anyone willing'

Man remanded in custody after Kilmacrennan knife offence

Francis Lynn at Letterkenny courthouse. Photo: Joe Boland (North West Newspix)

Reporter:

Court Reporter

07 Aug 2022 7:08 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man who is in custody over a knife incident in Donegal has claimed that he has been unable to source legal representation.

Francis Lynn told Letterkenny District Court that he has contacted the Law Society in relation to the matter.

Lynn, a 38-year-old of Milltown Court in Kilmacrennan, was recently remanded in custody in Castlerea Prison.

Lynn is charged that, on May 22, 2022, at Milltown Court, Kilmacrennan, he had with him a knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed.

Lynn was on bail on other matters when the alleged incident occurred and his bail was revoked when he was brought to court.

The offence is contrary to section 9 (1) and (7) of the Firearms and Offences Weapons Act, 1990, as amended by section 39 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2009.

Sergeant Jim Collins told Judge Alan Mitchell on Thursday that Lynn - who appeared via video link - had sought a solicitor in counties Donegal, Sligo, Cavan and Monaghan and ‘could not find anyone willing’.

Judge Mitchell said he was concerned that Lynn had not received a response and suggested that the Court Service could write to the Law Society.

“I can’t force a solicitor to represent you,” Judge Mitchell told Lynn. “I don’t know what the issue is, but you’re entitled to representation.”

Sergeant Collins said that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are expected ‘quite soon’ and the urgency of receiving directions has been outlined.

Lynn will appear before Harristown District Court on Friday next, August 12.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media