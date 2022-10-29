Raphoe man produced firearm during dispute

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court
A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of producing an offensive weapon during a dispute with a woman.
Peter Walters, a 58-year-old of Beechwood Avenue in Raphoe, appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week.
Walters was formally arraigned on a charge dated May 17, 2021.
He is charged that he did, during the course of a dispute, produce in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a decommissioned firearm capable of firing blank bullets.
When the charge was read to him, Walters responded: “Guilty, your honour.”
Barrister for Walters, Mr Peter Nolan BL, said his client had a ’somewhat troubled history’.
Legal aid was extended to cover the preparation of a psychiatric report.
Judge John Aylmer requested a probation and welfare report and adjourned the matter until the January sittings of Letterkenny Circuit Court.
