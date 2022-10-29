Search

29 Oct 2022

Raphoe man produced firearm during dispute

The man, who was described as having a 'troubled history' appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court this week

Letterkenny courthouse

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

29 Oct 2022 8:28 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of producing an offensive weapon during a dispute with a woman.

Peter Walters, a 58-year-old of Beechwood Avenue in Raphoe, appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court this week.

Walters was formally arraigned on a charge dated May 17, 2021.

He is charged that he did, during the course of a dispute, produce in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another an article capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a decommissioned firearm capable of firing blank bullets.

When the charge was read to him, Walters responded: “Guilty, your honour.”

Barrister for Walters, Mr Peter Nolan BL, said his client had a ’somewhat troubled history’.

Legal aid was extended to cover the preparation of a psychiatric report.

Judge John Aylmer requested a probation and welfare report and adjourned the matter until the January sittings of Letterkenny Circuit Court.

