08 Nov 2022

Man abused Gardaí after getting kicked out of Donegal Rally campsite

A bench warrant has been issued for the man after he failed to appear at Letterkenny District Court

Court gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

08 Nov 2022 10:40 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Tipperary man who became abusive to Gardaí after being ejected from a campsite during the Donegal International Rally.

Stephen Curley failed to appear at Letterkenny District Court this week on three public order charges.

Garda Nicholson told the court that officers were called to O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny at 6.10am on June 19, 2022 after being alerted to a male who was giving ‘hassle’ to security staff.

Curley, a 32-year-old from Ballingarry, Roscrea, County Tipperary, was described as ‘highly intoxicated’. He refused to inform Gardaí of his details and became highly abusive, Garda Nicholson said.

Curley,called Gardaí ‘civil servant w******’ and said: “I’m paying your wages.”

The accused continued to refuse to provide his details when conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Curley has 29 previous convictions, some of which are for public order offences.

Judge Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she found the facts proven in the case and adjourned the matter until January 16, 2023.

