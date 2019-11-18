Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Lee Early, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

The tragic death has occurred of Lee Early, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be reposing at the family home at Fallagowan, Arranmore Island on Monday night and Tuesday.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Violet Ayton, (née Gallagher), Millsessiagh, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Violet Ayton, (née Gallagher), Millsessiagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm this Monday evening.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Eunan’s Church cemetery, Raphoe.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly funeral director Raphoe.

Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Family time please from 10pm on Tuesday evening and on the morning of the funeral.



Mary Ellen McBreardy (née Meehan), Dachtan, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen McBreardy (née Meehan), Dachtan, Kilcar.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am to arrive at her home at 1pm.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am for funeral mass in St.Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Celia McMurrough Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Celia McMurrough, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Pre-deceased by her husband, Dermot and also her son, Dermot.

Celia’s remains will repose at her home today, Monday, November 18. Rosary will be said both nights at 10pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McClafferty funeral directors, Gortahork.

Richard Canney, Tenure, Louth and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Richard (Dick) Canney, Tenure, Louth and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John.

He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his fourteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.



Kay Granaghan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Kay Granaghan, 20 Woodlands, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon today, Monday, November 18, until 10pm.

Remains going to St Joseph's Church, the Rock, Balyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.



Hannah Barr, Muff and formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Hannah Barr, late of Warren View Manor, Muff and formerly of Glackmore, Redcastle.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, at St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff at 11am followed burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, all enquiries to Liam Collins, funeral director on (087) 2498407

John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there, Wednesday, November 20 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Care West, c/o Comiskey funeral directors.

House private please from 11pm till 10am.

John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of John McElwaine, 24 Townparks, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral tomorrow, Tuesday, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy, with interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Rosary at 10pm

Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Annabell Fisher, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to the family plot at Kilteevoge Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Barnes Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital Comfort Fund or the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Branch c/o Con McDaid and Sons, funeral directors or any family member.

Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isobell Fraser, Dergview, Castlefinn.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Castlefinn for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Jimmy Carr, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Jimmy Carr of St Cummins Hill, Killybegs, Donegal

Remains reposing at his residence.

Removal tomorrow, Tuesday morning, at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Croí, The West of Ireland Cardiac and Stroke Foundation or Rehabilitation Unit, Letterkenny Hospital.

Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly from Roxtown, Clonmany

The death has taken place in London of Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly of Roxtown, Clonmany.

Her remains will be received into Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London at 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Willesden Church at 10am on Thursday, November 28 with burial afterwards at of St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kensal Green. Family flowers only.



Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66.

Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan.

Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

