Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Mary Harley, née Crossan, Curraghleas, Letterkenny

- Con Burke, 214 Castleview, Dunkineely

- Eithne Nic Aodháin/Enya MacGeehin, Drumcondra, Dublin and Meenagolin

- Bridie Watts, Lisnakelly, Buncrana, (née Doherty) of St Columba's Avenue, Buncrana

- Colm McGettigan, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Mary McGeoghan, St Finians park, Moville

- Lee Early, Arranmore Island

- Violet Ayton, (née Gallagher), Millsessiagh, Ballindrait, Lifford

- Mary Ellen McBrearty (née Meehan), Dachtan, Kilcar

- Celia McMurrough Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany

- Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly from Roxtown Clonmany

- Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon. Her remains will repose at the residence of her son John and daughter-in-law Mary, Corlea, Ballyshannon, on Monday from 12 noon to 10pm and on Thursday from 12 noon to 10pm.

House private to family only on Friday morning. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, C/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Maurice Doyle, Carn-Malin, Malin Head

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Maurice Doyle, Carn-Malin, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Wednesday with viewing from 3pm till 7pm.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 11.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Lagg cemetery, Malin.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Nazareth House Residents Comfort Fund.

Mary Harley, née Crossan, Curraghleas, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Harley, née Crossan, Curraghleas, Letterkenny.

Mary’s remains will repose at her late residence from 11am on Wednesday, November 20.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 22 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the National Council for the Blind c/o any family member.

Mary Ellen McBrearty, née Meehan, Dachtan, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary Ellen McBrearty, née Meehan, Dachtan, Kilcar.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Con Burke, 214 Castleview, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Con Burke, 214 Castleview, Dunkineely. Remains reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Wednesday from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Thursday to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Hospice, C/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House strictly private please.

Eithne Nic Aodháin/Enya MacGeehin, Drumcondra, Dublin and Meenagolin

The death has occurred of Eithne Nic Aodháin/Enya MacGeehin, Drumcondra, Dublin and Meenagolin.

Reposing at her home late Dublin residence from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesday, November 20.

Funeral Service at Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel at 2pm on Thursday, November 21.

Bridie Watts, Lisnakelly, Buncrana, (née Doherty) of St Columba's Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Bridie Watts, Lisnakelly, Buncrana (née Doherty) of St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana.

Bridie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 21 at 9am for 10am and the Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetary.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Colm McGettigan, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, of Colm McGettigan, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Colm's remains will repose at Chapel of Rest, Carndonagh Community Hospital on Tuesday, November 19 from 6 – 8pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 20, at 10.30am to Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mary McGeoghan, St Finians park, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary McGeoghan, late of St. Finians Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, November 21 at 10.30am for 11am. Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to The Patient Comfort Fund at Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Lee Early, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

The tragic death has occurred of Lee Early, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

His remains are reposing at the family home at Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Violet Ayton, (née Gallagher), Millsessiagh, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Violet Ayton, (née Gallagher), Millsessiagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Eunan’s Church Cemetery, Raphoe.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly funeral director Raphoe.

Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Family time please from 10pm on Tuesday evening and on the morning of the funeral.



Mary Ellen McBrearty (née Meehan), Dachtan, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen McBrearty (née Meehan), Dachtan, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St.Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Celia McMurrough Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Celia McMurrough, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Pre-deceased by her husband, Dermot and also her son, Dermot.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Wednesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McClafferty funeral directors, Gortahork.

John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Devlin, Tullagh, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there, Wednesday, November 20 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Care West, c/o Comiskey funeral directors.

House private please from 11pm till 10am.

Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly from Roxtown, Clonmany

The death has taken place in London of Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly of Roxtown, Clonmany.

Her remains will be received into Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London at 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Willesden Church at 10am on Thursday, November 28 with burial afterwards at of St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kensal Green. Family flowers only.



Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66.

Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan.

Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.