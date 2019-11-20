Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gerard, known as Gerry, Gallagher, Raheny, Dublin 5

- Margaret (Martha) McFadden, Calhame, Annagry

- James Barney Rodgers, Mullaghderg Bank, Kincasslagh

- Maurice Doyle, Carn-Malin, Malin Head

- Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Mary Harley, (née Crossan), Curraghleas, Letterkenny

- Con Burke, 214 Castleview, Dunkineely

- Eithne Nic Aodháin/Enya MacGeehin, Drumcondra, Dublin and Meenagolin

- Bridie Watts, Lisnakelly, Buncrana, (née Doherty) of St Columba's Avenue, Buncrana

- Mary McGeoghan, St Finians Park, Moville

- Mary Ellen McBrearty (née Meehan), Dachtan, Kilcar

- Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly from Roxtown Clonmany

- Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry



Margaret (Martha) McFadden, Calhame, Annagry

The death has occurred of Margaret (Martha) McFadden, Calhame, Annagry.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm this Werdnesday, evening, November 20.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Friday, November 22, at 12 noon in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.,m. till 11am.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras, Gweedore and Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, funeral director.

James Barney Rodgers, Mullaghderg Bank, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of James Barney Rodgers, Mullaghderg Bank, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe, this Wednesday

evening with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing tomorrow, Thursday, from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St

Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon. Her remains will repose at the residence of her son John and daughter-in-law Mary, Corlea, Ballyshannon until tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, from 12 noon to 10pm.

House private to family only on Friday morning. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Peter Carty, funeral director, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

Mary Harley, (née Crossan), Curraghleas, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Harley, (née Crossan), Curraghleas, Letterkenny.

Mary’s remains will repose at her late residence today, Wednesday, November 20.

Funeral from there on Friday, November 22 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the National Council for the Blind c/o any family member.

Con Burke, 214 Castleview, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Con Burke, 214 Castleview, Dunkineely. Remains reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, this Wednesday evening until 9pm.

Removal from there tomorrow, Thursday, to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Gallagher, funeral directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House strictly private please.

Eithne Nic Aodháin/Enya MacGeehin, Drumcondra, Dublin and Meenagolin

The death has occurred of Eithne Nic Aodháin/Enya MacGeehin, Drumcondra, Dublin and Meenagolin.

Reposing at her home late Dublin residence from 6pm until 8pm this evening, Wednesday, November 20.

Funeral Service at Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel at 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, November 21.

Bridie Watts, Lisnakelly, Buncrana, (née Doherty) of St Columba's Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Bridie Watts, Lisnakelly, Buncrana, (née Doherty), of St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana.

Bridie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, at 9am for 10am and the Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetary.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 10am.



Mary McGeoghan, St Finians Park, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary McGeoghan, late of St. Finians Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, at 10.30am for 11am. Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund at Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director.



Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly from Roxtown, Clonmany

The death has taken place in London of Annie Teresa McHugh, (née Doherty), formerly of Roxtown, Clonmany.

Her remains will be received into Our Lady of Willesden Church, Harlesden, London at 6.45pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Willesden Church at 10am tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, with burial afterwards at of St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kensal Green. Family flowers only.



Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66.

Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors, Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan.

Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

