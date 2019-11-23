Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, November 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Dungloe, from 5pm this evening Saturday, November 23, with Rosary at 9pm and tomorrow, Sunday, November 24, from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Francie Marley Gortiness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Francie Marley Gortiness, Cloghan.



Peacefully in the care of staff of the Donegal Hospice and his nephews and nieces. Devoted brother of Annie and Sean. Sadly missed by his sister, brother, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Francie's remains will repose at his late home. Eircode F93KX9D for Wake House.

Requiem Mass at 1pm tomorrow, Sunday, November 24 in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin. Burial afterwards in Kileevogue Cemetery Glenfin.



Jimmy McKelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown

The death has taken place of Jimmy McKelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown.

Remains reposing at is late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Sunday afternoon to St.Colmcille’s Church, Fintown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm until 10am

Family time on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Fintown Day Centre c/o James McGuinness & Sons, funeral directors, or any family member.



Charles Kearney, Port Glasgow, Scotland

The death has taken place in Port Glasgow, Scotland, of Charles Kearney.

His remains will repose at Collins’ funeral premises, Culdaff, with visiting today, Saturday, November 23 from 4–8pm.

Removal from there tomorrow, Sunday, November 24 at 5.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville at 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday, November 25 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana.

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

Funeral on Monday morning, November 25, leaving her home at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Buncrana Community Hospital and The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy funeral directors.



Willie Byrne, 191 Castleview, Dunkineely

The death has taken place Willie Byrne, 191 Castleview, Dunkineely.

Funeral Mass today Saturday, November 23, at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Harrow, England of Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Mick’s remains will repose at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Eamon and Patricia Moss, Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral from their home tomorrow, Sunday, November 24, at 12.20pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The British Lung Foundation c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Harry McMullan, 158 Templegrove, Derry, formerly Kildrum, Killea

The death has occurred of Harry McMullan, 158 Templegrove, Derry, formerly Kildrum, Killea.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral today, Saturday, November 23, at 10am at The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry, followed by interment in Newtowncunningham.

House private please from 10pm to 10am except on the morning of the funeral.



Eddie McGarvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Lincolnshire, England of Eddie McGarvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan.

Burial of ashes in the family plot will take place after 11 o’clock Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan tomorrow, Sunday morning, November 24.

Mary McGinty, (née Curran), Glenmaquin Lower, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary McGinty, (née Curran), Glenmaquin Lower, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there today, Saturday, at 10am going to Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Flowers welcome.



Mary Connaghan, Five Points, Killybegs

The death has occured of Mary Connaghan, Five Points, Killybegs.

Remains are reposing at her residence. Removal today, Saturday November 23 at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.



Kathleen Kelly, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Kelly, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Funeral today, Saturday, November 23, leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Stroke Foundation c/o any family member or Murphy funeral directors.



Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66.

Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors, Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan.

Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service tomorrow, Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

Annie Gallagher, (née McDaid), formerly of Kikneedy, Letterkenny

The death of Annie Gallagher, (née McDaid), formerly of Kirkneedy, Letterkenny, has occurred in Scotland. Annie was with her family when she passed away.

