Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 23

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana from 3-5 pm tomorrow, Sunday, November 24 and 7-9 pm on Monday, November 25

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan.

Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Dungloe, from 5pm this evening Saturday, November 23, with Rosary at 9pm and tomorrow, Sunday, November 24, from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Francie Marley Gortiness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Francie Marley Gortiness, Cloghan.



Peacefully in the care of staff of the Donegal Hospice and his nephews and nieces. Devoted brother of Annie and Sean. Sadly missed by his sister, brother, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Francie's remains will repose at his late home. Eircode F93KX9D for Wake House.

Requiem Mass at 1pm tomorrow, Sunday, November 24 in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin. Burial afterwards in Kileevogue Cemetery Glenfin.



Jimmy McKelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown

The death has taken place of Jimmy McKelvey, Beaghmore, Fintown.

Remains reposing at is late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Sunday afternoon to St.Colmcille’s Church, Fintown, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm until 10am

Family time on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Fintown Day Centre c/o James McGuinness & Sons, funeral directors, or any family member.



Charles Kearney, Port Glasgow, Scotland

The death has taken place in Port Glasgow, Scotland, of Charles Kearney.

His remains will repose at Collins’ funeral premises, Culdaff, with visiting today, Saturday, November 23 until 8pm.

Removal from there tomorrow, Sunday, November 24 at 5.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville at 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday, November 25, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana.

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

Funeral on Monday morning, November 25, leaving her home at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Buncrana Community Hospital and The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy funeral directors.



Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Harrow, England of Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Mick’s remains will repose at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Eamon and Patricia Moss, Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral from their home tomorrow, Sunday, November 24, at 12.20pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The British Lung Foundation c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Eddie McGarvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Lincolnshire, England of Eddie McGarvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan.

Burial of ashes in the family plot will take place after 11 o’clock Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan tomorrow, Sunday morning, November 24.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.