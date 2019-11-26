Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

- Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Ardara

- Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

- Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny

- Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville

- James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana

- Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny

- Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville

- Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana

Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her late residence from 11.30 on Tuesday, November 26.

Funeral Service at her home on Wednesday, November 27 12 noon, followed by burial in Trentagh Presbyterian Church Graveyard.

Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea and Ballaghderreen Roscommon and Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully, of Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Ardara.

Breege will repose in the Christ the King Church, Lisacul. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his sister, Sinéad’s home, at No. 8 Woodlands Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny F92 WOVC.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary nightly at 10pm.

Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place of Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana

The death has taken place of James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Remains leaving his late residence on Wednesday, November 27 at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 26, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c\o any family member.



Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only or if desired donations to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director (087) 2498407.

Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana from 7-9 pm Monday, November 25.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan.



