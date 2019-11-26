Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 26

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place of Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly of Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Betty McBride, Rosgarrow, Milford, from 7 pm tomorrow Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral service in his daughter Betty’s home at 2pm on Friday afternoon, November 29 followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland cemetery.

House private please to family, friends and Army colleagues. Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors – 086 2534 480.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Roarty, Cashelgay, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan on Thursday, November 28 at 11am followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service at her home on Wednesday, November 27 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Trentagh Presbyterian Church Graveyard.

The death has occurred peacefully, of Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea and Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon and Ardara.

Breege will repose in the Christ the King Church, Lisacul. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The death has occurred of Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his sister, Sinéad’s home, at 8 Woodlands Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny F92 WOVC.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary nightly at 10pm.

The death has taken place of Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, November 28 at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass at St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Nazareth House Fahan Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

The death has taken place of James McGrory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Remains leaving his late residence on Wednesday, November 27 at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

