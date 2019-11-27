Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- Willie Long, Dunkineely

- Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

- Harry Roarty, Cashelgay, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

- Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

- Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Ardara

- Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

- Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny

- Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville

- James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana

William Doherty, Terhoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, in his 90th year, of William Doherty, Terhoran, Clonmany.

Remains will leave Nazareth House, Fahan on Wednesday, November 27 at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan, c/o McFeeley Funeral Directors or any family member.

Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Remains will leave Carndonagh Community Hospital on Wednesday, November 27 at 4pm going to his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 29 at 10.30am going to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh,

for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only please.

Willie Long, Dunkineely

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Willie Long, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing on Wednesday at his residence from 3pm to 8pm.

Funeral Service on Thursday at the Methodist Church, Dunkineely at 1 o’clock followed by committal at the Killaghtee graveyard.

Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

House Private on the morning of the funeral please.

Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly of Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Betty McBride, Rosgarrow, Milford, from 7pm on Wednesday, November 27.

Funeral service in his daughter Betty’s home at 2pm on Friday afternoon, November 29 followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland cemetery.

House private please to family, friends and Army colleagues. Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors – 086 2534 480.

Harry Roarty, Cashelgay, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Roarty, Cashelgay, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan on Thursday, November 28 at 11am followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Susan Nelson, Railway Lodge, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service at her home on Wednesday, November 27 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Trentagh Presbyterian Church Graveyard.

Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea and Ballaghderreen Roscommon and Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully, of Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea and Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon and Ardara.

Remains will repose in the Christ the King Church, Lisacul. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his sister, Sinéad’s home, at 8 Woodlands Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny F92 WOVC.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 27 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary nightly at 10pm.

Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place of Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, November 28 at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass at St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Nazareth House Fahan Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana

The death has taken place of James McGrory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Remains leaving his late residence on Wednesday, November 27 at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

