Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 28, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son John Gallagher Junior, Moross, Fanad.

Funeral service on Saturday at 1.30pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill, with commitial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm until 10am on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospital & The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Costello (née Hegarty) Mary, Malahide and formerly of Glenswilly

The death has taken place of Mary Costello (née Hegarty), Malahide and formerly of Glenswilly.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday, November 28 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide, on Friday for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Yellow Walls Cemetery, Malahide. Family flowers only please.

Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana, of Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Moville Day Centre, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Margaret Eccles, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Margaret Eccles, Castle Avenue, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am, going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Buncrana Patients

Nursing Fund c/o any family member.

William Doherty, Terhoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, in his 90th year, of William Doherty, Terhoran, Clonmany.

Remains will leave Nazareth House, Fahan on Wednesday, November 27 at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan, c/o McFeeley Funeral Directors or any family member.

Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 29 at 10.30am going to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh,

for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only please.

Willie Long, Dunkineely

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Willie Long, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing on Wednesday at his residence from 3pm to 8pm.

Funeral Service on Thursday at the Methodist Church, Dunkineely at 1 o’clock followed by committal at the Killaghtee graveyard.

Family Flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

House Private on the morning of the funeral please.

Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly of Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Betty McBride, Rosgarrow, Milford.

Funeral service in his daughter Betty’s home at 2pm on Friday afternoon, November 29 followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland cemetery.

House private please to family, friends and Army colleagues. Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors – 086 2534 480.

Harry Roarty, Cashelgay, Coolbouy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Roarty, Cashelgay, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan on Thursday, November 28 at 11am followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place of Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, November 28 at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass at St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Nazareth House Fahan Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

