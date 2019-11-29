Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, November 29, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Philomena Mc Carron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefin

- Manus Doogan Tallaght, Dublin and Falcarragh

- Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Eamonn Mc Bride, Abbey View, Rathmullan

- Daniel Callaghan, Greenhill, Carrigans

- John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad

- Costello (née Hegarty) Mary, Malahide and formerly of Glenswilly

- Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville

- Margaret Eccles, Castle Avenue, Buncrana

- Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

- Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Mc Carron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefin.

Wake private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 1 in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Haematology & Oncology Units, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Director’s Raphoe.

The death has occurred of Manus Doogan Tallaght, Dublin and Falcarragh.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village, on Friday, November 29 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, November 30 to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Her remains will leave there on Sunday December 1 at 9.30 going to the Star of the Sea Church, Derertegney for 10am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Day Care Centre c/o any family member.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Mc Bride, Abbey View, Rathmullan. Mr Mc Bride was a former postman.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at 11am on Saturday, November 30, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm till 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Callaghan, Greenhill, Carrigans.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm on Thursday, November 28.

Funeral on Saturday, November 30, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Baithain’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan for private cremation.

House is private please, family flowers only please at the request of the deceased.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son John Gallagher Junior, Moross, Fanad.

Funeral service on Saturday at 1.30pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill, with commitial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm until 10am on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospital & The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Mary Costello (née Hegarty), Malahide and formerly of Glenswilly.

Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide, on Friday for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Yellow Walls Cemetery, Malahide. Family flowers only please.

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana, of Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Moville Day Centre, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

The death has taken place at her residence of Margaret Eccles, Castle Avenue, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am, going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Buncrana Patients

Nursing Fund c/o any family member.

William Doherty, Terhoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, in his 90th year, of William Doherty, Terhoran, Clonmany.

Remains will leave Nazareth House, Fahan on Wednesday, November 27 at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan, c/o McFeeley Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Packie McGuinness, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, November 29 at 10.30am going to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh,

for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only please.

The death has taken place of Joseph (Dodie) Scott, Finglas, Dublin, formerly of Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Betty McBride, Rosgarrow, Milford.

Funeral service in his daughter Betty’s home at 2pm on Friday afternoon, November 29 followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland cemetery.

House private please to family, friends and Army colleagues. Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors – 086 2534 480.

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

