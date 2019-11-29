Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 29, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh

- Rebecca Jane (Jean) Parker, 4 Kiltoy, Letterkenny, née Quigley, Cabry, Quigleys Point

- Enda McMonagle, Killult, Falcarragh

- Philomena Mc Carron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefin

- Manus Doogan Tallaght, Dublin and Falcarragh

- Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Eamonn Mc Bride, Abbey View, Rathmullan

- Daniel Callaghan, Greenhill, Carrigans

- John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad

- Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville

- Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh.

Reposing at Home this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Reposing overnight at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy followed by burial on Tuesday at 11am in Doe Creeslough Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Rebecca Jane (Jean) Parker, 4 Kiltoy, Letterkenny, née Quigley, Cabry, Quigleys Point

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Rebecca Jane (Jean) Parker, 4 Kiltoy, Letterkenny, née Quigley, Cabry, Quigleys Point.

The late Ms Parker was a former director of Dobson’s Shoe Shop, Main St., Letterkenny.

Remains will be received to the Gospel Hall, Church Street, Letterkenny, at 1.30pm on Sunday, December 1, for funeral Service.

Committal afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to The Community Hospital, Carndonagh, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny – 086 886 2343.

Enda McMonagle, Killult, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Enda McMonagle, Killult, Falcarragh. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, December 1 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society/ Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Shuttle bus and one way system in operation from Bawan Bridge, Falcarragh.

Philomena Mc Carron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefin

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Mc Carron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefin.

Wake private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 1 in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Haematology & Oncology Units, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Director’s Raphoe.

Manus Doogan Tallaght, Dublin and Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Manus Doogan Tallaght, Dublin and Falcarragh.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village, on Friday, November 29 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, November 30 to St. Dominic’s Church, Tallaght, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Her remains will leave there on Sunday December 1 at 9.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Derertegney for 10am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Day Care Centre c/o any family member.

Eamonn Mc Bride, Abbey View, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Mc Bride, Abbey View, Rathmullan. Mr Mc Bride was a former postman.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at 11am on Saturday, November 30, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm till 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Daniel Callaghan, Greenhill, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Callaghan, Greenhill, Carrigans.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Saturday, November 30, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Baithain’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan for private cremation.

House is private please, family flowers only please at the request of the deceased.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Gallagher, Moross, Tamney, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son, John Gallagher Junior, Moross, Fanad.

Funeral service on Saturday at 1.30pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill, with commitial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm until 10am on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospital & The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon, Buncrana, of Edna Reynolds, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from her home on Saturday, November 30 at 10am for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Moville Day Centre, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

