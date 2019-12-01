Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, December 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Carlin, Tievebrack, Castlefinn and Gortiness, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Annie Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan.

Annie's remains will repose at her sister Nora Dullaghan's residence, Tievebrack, Castlefinn, from 6pm on Sunday until removal on Tuesday, December 3 at 10.15am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Annie will be sadly missed by her sister Nora Dullaghan, nieces Ann Dullaghan and Geraldine Browne, Castlefinn, Maureen Browne, Ballybofey, Philomena Bonar, Cloghan and nephews Owen Dullaghan, Ballybofey, Tommy, Liscooley, Terence, Crossroads and Shaun, Ballybofey.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member.

Seamus Farren, Ceol Na Spideoige, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Seamus Farren, Ceol Na Spideoige, Ballymacool, Letterkenny



His remains will repose on Sunday from 12 noon until 10pm.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Brennan, County Lane, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Patrick Brennan, County Lane, Dungloe.



His remains are reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral home. Viewing today, Sunday, from 4pm with removal to St Crona’s Church,Dungloe for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Margaret Lafferty, Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Margaret Lafferty, Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director, 0872498407.

William McCauley Snr., Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday of William McCauley Snr., Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

William’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

Jacqueline Campbell, The Moorings, Three Trees, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice, Derry of Jacqueline Campbell, The Moorings, Three Trees, Quigleys Point.

Jacqueline’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 12 noon.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry c/o any family member , or Liam Collins Funeral Director, 0872498407.

Mary Montgomery, 87 Abbey View, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Montgomery, 87 Abbey View, Rathmullan.

Removal from Gibson Funeral Home took place on Saturday evening at 4pm, to the residence of her grand-daughter Nicola Montgomery Allen, Drumbeg House, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Monday at 12.45pm for Service in St Columba’s Parish Church, Rathmullan at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh.

Remains reposed at her home on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Reposing overnight at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy followed by burial on Tuesday at 11am in Doe Creeslough Cemetery. Family flowers only.



Rebecca Jane (Jean) Parker, 4 Kiltoy, Letterkenny, née Quigley, Cabry, Quigleys Point

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Rebecca Jane (Jean) Parker, 4 Kiltoy, Letterkenny, née Quigley, Cabry, Quigley's Point.

The late Ms Parker was a former director of Dobson’s Shoe Shop, Main St., Letterkenny.

Remains will be received to the Gospel Hall, Church Street, Letterkenny, at 1.30pm on Sunday, December 1, for Funeral Service.

Committal afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to The Community Hospital, Carndonagh, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny – 086 886 2343.

Enda McMonagle, Killult, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Enda McMonagle, Killult, Falcarragh. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, December 1, for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society/ Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Shuttle bus and one way system in operation from Bawan Bridge, Falcarragh.

Philomena McCarron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefinn

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Mc Carron, née Doherty, No 1 Meadow Hill Raphoe, formerly of Magherahane and Drumdoit, Castlefinn.

Wake private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 1 in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Haematology & Oncology Units, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Director’s Raphoe.

Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Doherty, Leophin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Her remains will leave there on Sunday, December 1 at 9.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 10am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Day Care Centre c/o any family member.

Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, December 1, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

