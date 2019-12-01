Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Rafferty, Tullyherk, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at the Galway Hospice of Kathleen Rafferty, Tullyherk, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon on Monday from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm to repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Galway Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret Rose, (Peggy), Drimark, Donegal town

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Rose, known as Peggy, Drimark, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Monday from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning going to St. Mary's Church, Killymard for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Patricia Mannering, Meenanall, Glenties

The death has taken place of Patricia Mannering, Meenanall, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her sister’s home, Rose Mannering, Kilraine Upper on Monday from 10am until 11pm.

Removal to St.Connell's Church, Glenties on Tuesday for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Glenties Rainy Day Fund and St. Vincent De Paul Glenties C/O any family member.

Mina McClintock (née Watson), Dromore, Raphoe



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mrs Mina McClintock, née Watson, Dromore, Raphoe.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Sunday. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm service in Ballindrait Presbyterian Church and burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital and Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Annie Carlin, Tievebrack, Castlefinn and Gortiness, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Annie Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan.



Annie's remains will repose at her sister Nora Dullaghan's residence, Tievebrack, Castlefinn, from 6pm on Sunday until removal on Tuesday, December 3 at 10.15am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Annie will be sadly missed by her sister Nora Dullaghan, nieces Ann Dullaghan and Geraldine Browne, Castlefinn, Maureen Browne, Ballybofey, Philomena Bonar, Cloghan and nephews Owen Dullaghan, Ballybofey, Tommy, Liscooley, Terence, Crossroads and Shaun, Ballybofey.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member.

Seamus Farren, Ceol Na Spideoige, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Seamus Farren, Ceol Na Spideoige, Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence until 10pm.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Brennan, County Lane, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Patrick Brennan, County Lane, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral home. Viewing today, Sunday, from 4pm with removal to St Crona’s Church,Dungloe for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Margaret Lafferty, Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place at her home of Mary Margaret Lafferty, Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director, 0872498407.

William McCauley Snr., Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday of William McCauley Snr., Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

William’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

Jacqueline Campbell, The Moorings, Three Trees, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice, Derry of Jacqueline Campbell, The Moorings, Three Trees, Quigleys Point.

Jacqueline’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 12 noon.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry c/o any family member , or Liam Collins Funeral Director, 0872498407.

Mary Montgomery, 87 Abbey View, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Montgomery, 87 Abbey View, Rathmullan.

Removal from Gibson Funeral Home took place on Saturday evening at 4pm, to the residence of her grand-daughter Nicola Montgomery Allen, Drumbeg House, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Monday at 12.45pm for Service in St Columba’s Parish Church, Rathmullan at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Byrne, née Walsh, Dublin and Portnablagh.

Remains reposed at her home on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Reposing overnight at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy followed by burial on Tuesday at 11am in Doe Creeslough Cemetery. Family flowers only.

