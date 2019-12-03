Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 3



The following deaths have taken place:

Danny Mc Fadden, Ballyness, Falcarragh



The death has occurred at his home of Danny Mc Fadden, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Seamus Gaughen, Arranmore Island



The tragic death has taken place of Seamus Gaughen, Arranmore Island.

Remains reposing at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home from 4pm today Tuesday with removal at 4.30pm for the 5pm ferry to Arranmore.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Alec ‘Mór’ Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alec ‘Mór’ Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at his niece Maighread McGeady Brown’s residence in Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair from 6pm today Tuesday, December 3. Rosary at 10pm.

House private from after the rosary to 10am tomorrow morning.

There will be a one way system in place during the wake. Mourners should enter at Gillespie’s garage and exit via Lunniaghmore.

His remains will be brought to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg tomorrow evening for 7pm.

Funeral mass Thursday at 1.30pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director

Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville



The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains will repose at the Morris family home at Carrownaffe, Moville, on Wednesday, December 4 from 4 to 9pm and on Thursday, December 5 from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6 at 11 am in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point, followed by burial in the adjacent burial ground.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director – 087 2498407

Breid O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Mullaghduff

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Breid O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Mullaghduff.

Remains will repose at the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, today, Tuesday, December 3 with viewing from 4.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 4 at Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemeter.

Dominic McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dominic McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, at 1pm on Wednesday, December 4. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.



Helena Runciman, (née Porter), Umracan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Helena Runciman, (née Porter), Umracan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana, with viewing on Tuesday, December 3 from 2–4 pm, and 7–9 pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, December 4 at 10.20, going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Lettekenny Hospital.



John Lavelle, 26 Clos Naomh Conall, Glenties, formerly of Crossbinghamstown, Belmullet, Co Mayo

The death has taken place of John Lavelle, 26 Clos Naomh Conall, Glenties, formerly of Crossbinghamstown, Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, at 7pm yesterday, Monday, December 2, to his daughter, Catherine Lavelle’s home at 5 Church Road, Glenties.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, December 4, to St. Connell's Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg. Sadly missed by his wife Teresa, son Peter, daughters, Maria and Pauline, grandchildren Adam, Cian, Naoise, Oisín, Caolán, Aaron and Eibheann, sons-in-law Gabriel and Stephen, daughter-in-law Isabel and his four brothers and sister.

His remains will repose at his home in Magheraclogher today, Tuesday, December 3 from 5pm and waked then until 9pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Thursday, December 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery. House private after rosary and on the morning of the funeral.



Finn Gallen, Bray, Wicklow/ Killygordon



The death has occurred on December 1 of Finn Gallen, (Finbar Columba), Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Killygordon. Formerly of Business and Finance magazine and IDA Dublin and New York.

Most sadly missed by his wife Maria, son, Daniel, brothers, Terence, Laurence, Joe and Ronnie, relatives and all his friends.

Committal Service on Thursday, December 5, at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6. No flowers by request.



Sadie Fullard, (née Devlin), 25 Glenview, Galway Road, Roscommon town, formerly 29 Riverside Park, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Oakwood Nursing Home, Athlone Road, Roscommon, of Sadie Fullard, (née Devlin), 25 Glenview, Galway Road, Roscommon town, formerly 29 Riverside Park, Clonmany.

Her remains will arrive at St. Colmcille’s Oratory, Cleagh, Clonmany, today, Tuesday, December 3, at approximately 2.30pm.

Funeral on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church, Clonmany at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the new graveyard.

All enquiries to McFeeley funeral directors, Clonmany (087) 7618864.



Grace Cowley, (née McGoraty), 445 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Grace Cowley, (née McGoraty), 445 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny after a short illness, in Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by husband John. Fondly remembered by her sister Bridget, Bridget's husband Danny, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; Angela, Gerald, Charlene, Carla and Christopher - Drumkeen; Katherine, Lee, Kristy and Daniel - London; John, Kathleen, Lauren, Danny and Alex - Churchill; Anne-Marie and Caoimhe - Churchill; Bernie, Margaret, Kathleen and Patrick - Burt, Buncrana and Derry; Grace will be sadly missed by neighbours and many friends.

Her remains reposing at her sister Bridget and Danny Gallagher's home, Drumbollogue, Churchill F92 WT22.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Chapel, Glendowan, at 11am on Wednesday, December 4 with burial in Leck Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am each night. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Gynaecology Ward LK University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty or any family member.



