Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, December 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

- Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

- Gerry Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey

- Willy Joe McDaid, Ardaghey, Inver

- Brian Byrne, Drumdoit, Castlefinn

- Desmond Hegarty, Glenalla, Rathmullan

- Danny Mc Fadden, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- Seamus Gaughen, Arranmore Island

- Alec ‘Mór’ Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville

- Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

-Finn Gallen, Bray, Wicklow/Killygordon

Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff.

Removal from Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff today (Thursday) at 2pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, or if desired donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff

Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at Barnet Hospital, London of Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece and nephew in law, Kay and Gerry Byrne, Edenmore, Ballybofey, on Thursday, December 5 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday , December 7 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m.with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell

Repatriation Trust, care any family member, or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors,

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Gerry Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place of Gerry Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Reposing at family home, on Wednesday, December 5 from 5 pm to 10pm and on Thursday, from 12pm to 10pm. Funeral mass on Friday at 11 am in St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to oncology unit Sligo University.

Willy Joe McDaid, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place of Willy Joe McDaid, Ardaghey, Inver. Removal on Thursday, December 6 to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Naul’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

Brian Byrne, Drumdoit, Castlefinn



The death has occurred of Brian Byrne, Drumdoit, Castlefinn.

Reposing at his late home from 3 pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 6 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time please from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Desmond Hegarty, Glenalla, Rathmullan



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Desmond Hegarty, Glenalla, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at his home from 7.30p.m. this evening, Wednesday December 4th.

Funeral Service at his home tomorrow Friday at 1p.m. with burial afterwards in Glenalla cemetery.

Family time from 11p.m. till 11a.m.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alpha 1 Foundation, Beaumont Hospital, c/o any family member.

Danny Mc Fadden, Ballyness, Falcarragh



The death has occurred at his home of Danny Mc Fadden, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Seamus Gaughen, Arranmore Island



The tragic death has taken place of Seamus Gaughen, Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Alec ‘Mór’ Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alec ‘Mór’ Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at his niece Maighread McGeady Brown’s residence in Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair from 6pm Tuesday, December 3. Rosary at 10pm.

House private to 10am this morning.

There will be a one way system in place during the wake. Mourners should enter at Gillespie’s garage and exit via Lunniaghmore.

His remains will be brought to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg Wednesday evening for 7pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday at 1.30pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director

Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville



The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains will repose at the Morris family home at Carrownaffe, Moville, on Wednesday, December 4 from 4 to 9pm and on Thursday, December 5 from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6 at 11 am in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point, followed by burial in the adjacent burial ground.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director – 087 2498407



Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg. Sadly missed by his wife Teresa, son Peter, daughters, Maria and Pauline, grandchildren Adam, Cian, Naoise, Oisín, Caolán, Aaron and Eibheann, sons-in-law Gabriel and Stephen, daughter-in-law Isabel and his four brothers and sister.

His remains will repose at his home in Magheraclogher on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Thursday, December 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery. House private after rosary and on the morning of the funeral.



Finn Gallen, Bray, Wicklow/ Killygordon



The death has occurred on December 1 of Finn Gallen, (Finbar Columba), Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Killygordon. Formerly of Business and Finance magazine and IDA Dublin and New York.

Most sadly missed by his wife Maria, son, Daniel, brothers, Terence, Laurence, Joe and Ronnie, relatives and all his friends.

Committal Service on Thursday, December 5, at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6. No flowers by request.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.