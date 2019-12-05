Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, December 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

-Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Joseph (Joe Dan Joe) Gallagher, Scotland, formerly of Ballard, Arranmore Island

- Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad

- Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

- Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

- Gerry Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey

- Willy Joe McDaid, Ardaghey, Inver

- Brian Byrne, Drumdoit, Castlefinn

- Desmond Hegarty, Glenalla, Rathmullan

- Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville

Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor of Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson) Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of St Johnston.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, December 7 from 6pm. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home on Saturday, December 7 from 11 am. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Joseph (Joe Dan Joe) Gallagher, Scotland, formerly of Ballard, Arranmore Island



The death has taken place in Scotland of Joseph (Joe Dan Joe) Gallagher, formerly of Ballard, Arranmore Island.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 12 at 11am in St Fillan’s Church, Crieff, Perthshire, Scotland.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad



The death has occurred of Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad.

His remains will repose at his home from 7pm on Thursday, December 5.

Removal from there on Saturday at 11.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial aferwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private tonight from 10pm until 12 noon on Friday, December 6.

Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff.

Removal from Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff Thursday, December 5 at 2pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, or if desired donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff

Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Barnet Hospital, London of Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece and nephew in law, Kay and Gerry Byrne, Edenmore, Ballybofey, on Thursday, December 5 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday , December 7 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m.with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell

Repatriation Trust, care any family member, or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors,

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Gerry Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place of Gerry Ward, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Reposing at family home, on Wednesday, December 5 from 5 pm to 10pm and on Thursday, from 12pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am in St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to oncology unit Sligo University.

Willy Joe McDaid, Ardaghey, Inver

The death has taken place of Willy Joe McDaid, Ardaghey, Inver. Removal on Thursday, December 6 to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Naul’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

Brian Byrne, Drumdoit, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Brian Byrne, Drumdoit, Castlefinn.

Reposing at his late home from 3 pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 6 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time please from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Desmond Hegarty, Glenalla, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Desmond Hegarty, Glenalla, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at his home from 7.30p.m. this evening, Wednesday December 4th.

Funeral Service at his home tomorrow Friday at 1p.m. with burial afterwards in Glenalla cemetery.

Family time from 11p.m. till 11a.m.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alpha 1 Foundation, Beaumont Hospital, c/o any family member.

Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Fr Colm Morris, Carrownaffe, Moville.

Remains will repose at the Morris family home at Carrownaffe, Moville, on Wednesday, December 4 from 4 to 9pm and on Thursday, December 5 from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Friday, December 6 at 11 am in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point, followed by burial in the adjacent burial ground.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director – 087 2498407



