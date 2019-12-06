Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening - December 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anna Kelly, nee Whorskey, Lower Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Masie Vance, Gortree, Newtowncunningham

- Fr Frank McHugh, 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

- Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad

- Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

- Hannah McNulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

Anna Kelly, nee Whorskey, Lower Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Kelly, nee Whorskey, Lower Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Chapel, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today at 2pm going to her late residence at Lower Illies.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Masie Vance, Gortree, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at her residence of Masie Vance, Gortree, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Covoy Friday, December from 4pm till 9pm.

Funeral service there on Saturday, December 7 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Newtowncunninghamm Parish Church.

Family flowers only.

Fr Frank McHugh, 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at the Archview Lodge Nursing Home of Fr Frank McHugh 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Viewing in the Archview Nursing Home on Saturday, December 7 from 12 noon to 3pm with removal from there 3pm, going to his home at 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

House private to Family and friends.

Funeral on Monday December, 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral to the immediate family.

Enquiries to Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor of Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson) Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of St Johnston.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, December 7 from 6pm. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home on Saturday, December 7 from 11 am. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad

The death has occurred of Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad.

Remains reposing at his home from 7pm on Thursday, December 5.

Removal from there on Saturday at 11.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private tonight from 10pm until 12 noon on Friday, December 6.

Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, or if desired donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff

.

Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Barnet Hospital, London of Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece and nephew in law, Kay and Gerry Byrne, Edenmore, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday , December 7 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m.with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell

Repatriation Trust, care any family member, or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors,

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

* If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.