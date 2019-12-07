Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- PJ Blake, Letterkenny

- Dinah Porter, Convoy

- Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

- Anna Kelly, nee Whorskey, Lower Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Masie Vance, Gortree, Newtowncunningham

- Fr Frank McHugh, 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

- Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad

- Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

- Hannah McNulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

PJ Blake, 3 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of PJ Blake, 3 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Mr Blake was a former Chairman of Letterkenny Urban District Council, Commissioner for Oaths and Peace Commissioner.

He was predeceased by his parents Eddie and Mary Blake, sadly missed his loving wife Anna, daughters Sharon Curran (Glenvar), Annette Cannon (Letterkenny), Katie (Convoy), Dara Boyce (Booragh, Ramelton) and Davida (Letterkenny), sons Peter, Eddie and Lee (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted by his sister Sally Maloney (Wolfe Tone Place), brothers, sons-in-law Gerry, Seamus, Paddy and Leonard, brother-in-law Sean, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at his daughter Annette and son-in-law Gerry Cannon's home at 31 Rowan Park, Lismonaghan on Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon each day, with rosary at 9pm on both nights.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 9 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Dinah Porter, Convoy



The death has taken place of Dinah Porter at Letterkenny University Hospital, formerly of Milltown, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at Terence Mc Clintock's Funeral Premises at Ballyboe, Convoy from 6pm to 9pm Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for 2pm in Convoy Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindly Manor Nursing Home care of Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director.

Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

The death has taken place of Tighe (née McBrearty), Maire (Maura), Donaghmede and formerly of Carrick. Beloved wife of Robert. Very sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter Roberta, son-in-law Dermo, her adored grandchildren Aleigh, Alana, Millie, Olly and Sadie, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, December 9, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Tuesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

Anna Kelly, nee Whorskey, Lower Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna Kelly, nee Whorskey, Lower Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday at 10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Masie Vance, Gortree, Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at her residence of Masie Vance, Gortree, Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Covoy Friday, December from 4pm till 9pm.

Funeral service there on Saturday, December 7 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Newtowncunninghamm Parish Church.

Family flowers only.

Fr Frank McHugh, 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at the Archview Lodge Nursing Home of Fr Frank McHugh 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Viewing in the Archview Nursing Home on Saturday, December 7 from 12 noon to 3pm with removal from there 3pm, going to his home at 82 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

House private to family and friends.

Funeral on Monday, December 9 at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine.

Interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral to the immediate family.

Enquiries to Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson), Feddyglass, Raphoe, Lifford

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor of Kathleen Quinn (née Wilson) Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of St Johnston.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, December 7 from 6pm. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Bridget Mc Ghee (née Gibson), 106 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home on Saturday, December 7 from 11 am. Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad

The death has occurred of Paddy Sweeney, Magherawarden, Fanad.

Remains reposing at his home from 7pm on Thursday, December 5.

Removal from there on Saturday at 11.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private tonight from 10pm until 12 noon on Friday, December 6.

Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Phyllis Rutherford, Carry Road, Iskaheen, Muff.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, or if desired donations in lieu to Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff

.

Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Barnet Hospital, London of Hannah Mc Nulty, nee Bradley, London, formerly Edenmore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of her niece and nephew in law, Kay and Gerry Byrne, Edenmore, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, December 7 at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 a.m.with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, care any family member, or G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

* If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.