Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, December 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, and Mountcharles

- Declan Doherty Jnr., Talamhúr, Coolboy, Letterkenny

- Teresa McCloskey (née Crerand), 13 Ceannan View, Letterkenny, and formerly Glenvar

- Sally McGinley, Loughmult, Bruckless

- Frank McCarron, Muff

- Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara

- Jimmy Mc Bride, Clontallagh, Downings

- Ellen Cassidy, Ardara

- Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan

- Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly

- Patrick Flynn, Buncrana

- Nóirín Uí Chasaide, Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

- Donna Moore, Bridgend

- Yvonne Slattery née Ferry, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly Milford

- Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles

The unexpected death has occurred in the Philippines of Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday, December 13 from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, December 14, going to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards.

Declan Doherty Jnr., Talamhúr, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Declan Doherty Jnr., son of Declan and Susan, Talamhúr, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Declan’s remains will repose at the family home at Coolboy on Tuesday from 12 noon until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Shuttle bus will be in operation from Illistrin National School to the wake-house from 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Teresa McCloskey (née Crerand), 13 Ceannan View, Letterkenny, and formerly Glenvar



The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa McCloskey (née Crerand), 13 Ceannan View, Letterkenny and formerly of Glenvar.

Remains will repose at her late residence on Tuesday from 11am.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.45am for 12 noon Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time, please, from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Sally McGinley, formerly of Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has occurred at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, of Sally McGinley, formerly of Loughmult, Bruckless.



Her remains are reposing at the family home at Loughmult, Bruckless.



Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House private please.

Frank McCarron, Sappagh, Muff

The sudden death has taken place of Frank McCarron, Sappagh, Muff.

His remains will be reposing at his niece Siobhan O’Hagan’s residence, Sappagh, Muff from 5pm on Tuesday.

Funeral on Thursday leaving at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Tuesday, December 10 from 5pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy McBride, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jimmy McBride, Clontallagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, December 11 going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm unil 11am.

Ellen Cassidy, Hill Head, Ardara

The death has occurred of Ellen Cassidy, Hill Head, Ardara.

Reposing at her late residence at Hill Head.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing home, Convoy of Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan, and formerly of Newtownards and Ballymoney.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield took place on Monday evening to St Conal’s Parish Church, Portnoo.



Funeral service at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly

The death has taken place at Arás Gaoth Dobhair of Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Annagry.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gaoth Dobhair c/o any family member or Colm Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, December 12 - 6pm to 9pm.

Friday, December 13, - 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in Dublin in her 103rd year of Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh.

She was predeceased by her husband Seán, son Ruairí, sisters Enda, Ella and brother Jeoffrey.

She will be greatly missed by her children Fionnuala, Ciarán, Feargus, Ailbhe, Caitríona, Fionntán, Aongus, Odhrán and Seathrún; their spouses/partners: Marianne, Anna, Christer, Tim, Muireann, Caitlín, Diane and Neasa; her grandchildren: Patrick, Catrina, Maitiú, Natalie, Stiofán, Caitlín, Nóirín, Síomha, Ruadhán, Oisín, Órnait, Seán, Míde, Irial, Lia, Riada, Briocán, Sibéal, Niadh, Róisín, Sadhbh, Síofra, Éanna, Ruairí, Ailbhe, Cormac and Aodh (deceased) and all her relatives.

She was waked at her home in Merton Drive, Ranelagh, on Monday, December 9 and wake will take place again today Tuesday, December 10 from 2 – 9pm. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Her remains will be brought from her home for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, and for burial afterwards at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham.

Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Yvonne Slattery née Ferry, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Milford

The death has occurred of Yvonne Slattery née Ferry, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Milford.

Yvonne was the daughter of Ann and Hugh Ferry, Milford.

Yvonne lay in repose in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea on Monday evening.

Funeral cortege will arrive to St Dympna’s Church Kilnadeema on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery,Kilnadeema.

No flowers, donations to Cancer Care East.

House private by request.

Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

The death has taken place of Tighe (née McBrearty), Maire (Maura), Donaghmede and formerly of Carrick.

Remains reposed in Stafford's Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday evening.

Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Tuesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

