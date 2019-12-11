Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Steven McCloskey, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Robert Doherty (Toland), Ludden, Buncrana

- Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, and Mountcharles

- Declan Doherty Jnr., Talamhúr, Coolboy, Letterkenny

- Teresa McCloskey (née Crerand), 13 Ceannan View, Letterkenny, and formerly Glenvar

- Sally McGinley, Loughmult, Bruckless

- Frank McCarron, Muff

- Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara

- Jimmy McBride, Clontallagh, Downings

- Patrick Flynn, Buncrana

- Nóirín Uí Chasaide, Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

Steven McCloskey, Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Steven McCloskey, Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Robert Doherty (Toland), Crystal Springs, Ludden, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Robert Doherty (Toland), Crystal Springs, Ludden, Buncrana.

Robert’s remains will repose at his residence on Wednesday, December 11 from 11am.

Funeral is on Friday leaving his home at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles

The unexpected death has occurred in the Philippines of Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday, December 13 from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, December 14, going to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards.

Declan Doherty Jnr., Talamhúr, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Declan Doherty Jnr., son of Declan and Susan, Talamhúr, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Declan’s remains are reposing at the family home at Coolboy on Tuesday until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Shuttle bus will be in operation from Illistrin National School to the wake-house from 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Teresa McCloskey (née Crerand), 13 Ceannan View, Letterkenny, and formerly Glenvar

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa McCloskey (née Crerand), 13 Ceannan View, Letterkenny and formerly of Glenvar.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.45am for 12 noon Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time, please, from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Sally McGinley, formerly of Loughmult, Bruckless

The death has occurred at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, of Sally McGinley, formerly of Loughmult, Bruckless.



Her remains are reposing at the family home at Loughmult, Bruckless.



Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



House private please.

Frank McCarron, Sappagh, Muff

The sudden death has taken place of Frank McCarron, Sappagh, Muff.

Remains reposing at his niece Siobhan O’Hagan’s residence, Sappagh, Muff. Funeral on Thursday leaving at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Tuesday, December 10 from 5pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy McBride, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jimmy McBride, Clontallagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, December 11 going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm unil 11am.

Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, December 12 - 6pm to 9pm.

Friday, December 13, - 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in Dublin in her 103rd year of Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh.

She was predeceased by her husband Seán, son Ruairí, sisters Enda, Ella and brother Jeoffrey.

She will be greatly missed by her children Fionnuala, Ciarán, Feargus, Ailbhe, Caitríona, Fionntán, Aongus, Odhrán and Seathrún; their spouses/partners: Marianne, Anna, Christer, Tim, Muireann, Caitlín, Diane and Neasa; her grandchildren: Patrick, Catrina, Maitiú, Natalie, Stiofán, Caitlín, Nóirín, Síomha, Ruadhán, Oisín, Órnait, Seán, Míde, Irial, Lia, Riada, Briocán, Sibéal, Niadh, Róisín, Sadhbh, Síofra, Éanna, Ruairí, Ailbhe, Cormac and Aodh (deceased) and all her relatives.

She was waked at her home in Merton Drive, Ranelagh, on Monday, December 9 and wake will take place again today Tuesday, December 10 from 2 – 9pm. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Her remains will be brought from her home for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, and for burial afterwards at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham.

