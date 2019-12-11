Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 11

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place of Kathleen Ann Bolger (née) Ward, Crosslow, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Meenbanad at The Mater Private Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, daughters Eithne, Emer and Cróna, sons Tom and Jim, sister Rita, brother Gerry, grandchildren Emma and Isabella, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Eithne’s residence, Ballintemple, Ardattin (Eircode R93 D667) from 3pm on Thursday, December 12 concluding with prayers at 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin (Eircode R93 WK51) on Friday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Family residence at Crosslow private please.

Steven McCloskey, Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Steven McCloskey, Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Robert Doherty (Toland), Crystal Springs, Ludden, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Robert Doherty (Toland), Crystal Springs, Ludden, Buncrana.

Robert’s remains will repose at his residence on Wednesday, December 11 from 11am.

Funeral is on Friday leaving his home at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles

The unexpected death has occurred in the Philippines of Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday, December 13 from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, December 14, going to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards.

Frank McCarron, Sappagh, Muff

The sudden death has taken place of Frank McCarron, Sappagh, Muff.

Remains reposing at his niece Siobhan O’Hagan’s residence, Sappagh, Muff. Funeral on Thursday leaving at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, December 12 - 6pm to 9pm.

Friday, December 13, - 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mary Ferguson, nee McBride, Gurteen Rd, Garrison, Co Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Mary Ferguson, nee McBride, Gurteen Rd. Garrison, Co. Fermanagh at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Thursday at 7pm with Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward Eight South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison. House strictly private please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.