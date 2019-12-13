Death notices - Friday morning, December 13, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brigid Hone, Donegal

- Joseph White, known as Joe, Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon

- Margaret Toye, née McLucas, Mullins, Carndonagh

- Meta Ross Glen (Etta), Bell View, Lisfannon, Burt

- Kathleen Ann Bolger (née Ward), Crosslow, Tullow, Carlow/ Meenbanad

- Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, and Mountcharles

- Patrick Flynn, Buncrana

- Mary Ferguson, née McBride, Gurteen Rd, Garrison, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Brigid Bibby Hone, Finadoose, Donegal at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains reposing at her Late residence on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with visiting time from 3pm to 9pm each day. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Agatha’s Church Clar at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort fund, Donegal Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

The unexpected death has taken place of Joseph White, known as Joe, Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Dunmuckrum, on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.

Funeral to arrive to St. Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon on Monday for Mass of the resurrection at 11am with internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

The death has taken place of Margaret Toye, née McLucas, Mullins, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, December 15 at 10.30am going to Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for 11am Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Pat Kelly, Funeral Director, Carndonagh.

The death has taken place of Meta Ross Glen (Etta), Bell View, Lisfannon, Burt.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday, December 13 at 1.30pm for 2pm service in Burt Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

House Private.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Foyle Search and Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place of Kathleen Ann Bolger (née) Ward, Crosslow, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Meenbanad at The Mater Private Hospital.

Reposing at her daughter Eithne’s residence, Ballintemple, Ardattin (Eircode R93 D667). Prayers at 8pm. House private thereafter please.

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin (Eircode R93 WK51) on Friday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Family residence at Crosslow private please.

The death has occurred in the Philippines of Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Friday, December 13 from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, December 14, going to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home with viewing times as follows:

Friday, December 13, - 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The death has taken place of Mary Ferguson, née McBride, Gurteen Rd. Garrison, Co. Fermanagh at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Thursday at 7pm with Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward Eight South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison. House strictly private please.

