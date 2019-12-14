Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, December 14, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

James (Jimmy) McCauley, Keshends, Newtowncunningham, formerly Brockagh, St. Johnston

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of James (Jimmy) McCauley, Keshends, Newtowncunningham, formerly Brockagh, St. Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 16 at 11.30am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Sarah Mc Cole, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Dore, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Sarah Mc Cole, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Dore, Bunbeg.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Meenacuing from 5pm on Saturday, December 14.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, on Monday, December 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary nightly at 9pm.

House private please from after the rosary until 11am.

Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Humanist Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, December 17 at 2pm in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003).

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Blackrock Hospice. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow 087 2888981. For those unable to attend the cremation service, please join us on live streaming on www.mccrea.ie (viewing at time of service only).

Paddy John O’ Brien, Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Falcarragh Community Hospital of Paddy John O’ Brien, Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Meenacladdy.

Funeral from there on Sunday, December 15 for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Martha Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 15 at 1 o’clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, followed by interment in Rossnakil cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology/ Haemotology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Elwee Funeral Directors.

Family time from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Brigid Hone, Donegal

The death has occurred of Brigid Bibby Hone, Finadoose, Donegal at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains reposing at her Late residence on today, Saturday, with visiting time from 3pm to 9pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Agatha’s Church Clar at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort fund, Donegal Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Joseph White, known as Joe, Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has taken place of Joseph White, known as Joe, Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Dunmuckrum, on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.

Funeral to arrive to St. Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon on Monday for Mass of the resurrection at 11am with internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Margaret Toye, née McLucas, Mullins, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Margaret Toye, née McLucas, Mullins, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, December 15 at 10.30am going to Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for 11am Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Pat Kelly, Funeral Director, Carndonagh.

Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred in the Philippines of Darren Monaghan, Tullyhumber, Frosses, formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles.

Removal from on Saturday morning, December 14, going to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, afterwards.

Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

