Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, December 16, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eileen Donnan, née Hughes, Finglas East and Letterkenny

- Sylvia Roberts, Ardara and formerly of Cavan and Fermanagh

- John Clinton, Kinalough, Fanad

- William Browne, Booragh, Ramelton

- Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

- John (Sean) Connaughton Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

- Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

- Hugh Doherty, 2 Casement Place, Strabane and formerly Lifford

- Willie Duncan, Glebe, Stranorlar

- Desmond (Des) Connolly Blanchardstown, Dublin and Castlefin

- Owen P. Doherty (Toner), Falduff, Carndonagh

- Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon

Eileen Donnan, née Hughes, Finglas East and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eileen Donnan, née Hughes, Finglas East and Letterkenny.

Reposing at her son Aidan’s residence on Tuesday, December 17, between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, December, to Our Lady of Dolour’s Church, Glasnevin, arriving for 10 o’c Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery.

Sylvia Roberts, Ardara and formerly of Cavan and Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Sylvia Roberts, Ardara formerly of Cavan and Fermanagh.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Tuesday from 4.30pm followed by removal to Ardara Methodist Church ariving at 7.30pm.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Galloon Parish Church graveyard Newtownbutler Co. Fermanagh at approximately 3pm.

John Clinton, Kinalough, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Clinton, Kinalough, Fanad.

Times for removal to family home and funeral to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Eamonn Scott, Funeral Director – 086 1632233

William Browne, Booragh, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place of William Browne, Booragh, Ramelton.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, December 16 at 2pm going to the

the residence of his daughter Violet and Stephen Quinn, 9 Braehead Park, Roughpark, Woodlands, Letterkenny, F92 WKW5.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 18 at 1pm in Letterkenny Baptist Church, 73 Port Road, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

Her Remains will repose at her home on Tuesday, December 17 from 10am.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, December 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

John (Sean) Connaughton, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

The death has taken place of John (Sean) Connaughton, retired Garda Síochána, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Wednesday evening from 3.30pm followed by removal to St Conals Church Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm with private Cremation on Friday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

House private to family and close friends please.

Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, December 16 at 4pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 19 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 087 249 8407.

Hugh Doherty, 2 Casement Place, Strabane and formerly Lifford

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor of Hugh Doherty, 2 Casement Place, Strabane and formerly Lifford.

Reposing at his home on Monday, December 16 from 6.30pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, December 18, at 1.20pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane, at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Willie Duncan, Glebe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Willie Duncan, Glebe, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at his home in Glebe, Stranorlar on Monday, December 16 from 3pm to 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, December 17 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Woodville Ward, St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Desmond (Des) Connolly Blanchardstown, Dublin and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Connolly Blanchardstown, Dublin and Castlefin.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Tuesday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Owen P. Doherty (Toner), Falduff, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen P. Doherty (Toner), Falduff, Carndonagh.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Humanist Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, December 17 at 2pm in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003).

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Blackrock Hospice. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow 087 2888981. For those unable to attend the cremation service, please join us on live streaming on www.mccrea.ie (viewing at time of service only).

