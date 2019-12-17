Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Cecil Hurley (née Moore), Portsalon, Donegal

- Mary Rose Boyle, Drumletterfin, Inver

- Claire McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, formerly of Drimboarty, Letterbarrow

- James Tease, Drumanaught, Newmills, Letterkenny

- Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Carran West, Garrison, Co Fermanagh

- Joy McCormick, Greencastle

- Eileen Donnan, née Hughes, Finglas East and Letterkenny

- Sylvia Roberts, Ardara and formerly of Cavan and Fermanagh

- John Clinton, Kinalough, Fanad

- William Browne, Booragh, Ramelton

- Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

- John (Sean) Connaughton Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

- Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

- Hugh Doherty, 2 Casement Place, Strabane and formerly Lifford

- Moira Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs

Mary Cecil Hurley (née Moore), Portsalon

The death has taken place of Mary Cecil Hurley (née Moore), Portsalon on December 12. Beloved wife of the late David, dearest mother to Caroline, Alex, Guy, Sarah, Nikki, Giles and the late Susanna, and grandmother (Sim) to 21 grandchildren of whom she was so proud. Died peacefully at the Cromwell Hospital, London after an illness borne with courage and dignity.

Private family cremation. A Memorial Service will be arranged at Rosnakill Parish Church during 2020.

Mary Rose Boyle, Drumletterfin, Inver

The death has taken place of Mary Rose Boyle, Drumletterfin, Inver. Remains will be reposing at her late residence today and Wednesday from 12noon until 10pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning, going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 12noon funeral mass, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. A one-way system will operate at the wake, entry at Inver Bridge and exit on either the Ardara or Glenties roads.

Claire McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, formerly of Drimboarty, Letterbarrow

The death has taken place of Claire McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, formerly of Drimboarty, Letterbarrow. Remains reposing at her late residence until 10pm Tuesday and from 12noon until 10pm on Wednesday. Family time at all other times please. Remains leaving her late residence at 10.30am on Thursday to Church of the Holy Redeemer in Drimarone for 11.30am mass, with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to The ICU in Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Moira Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs

The death has taken place Moira Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs Co. Donegal.

Remains reposing at her residence today Tuesday from 12 30 pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10 30am to St. Mary’s Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights

James Tease, Drumanaught, Newmills, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of James Tease, Drumanaught, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 18 Conwal Parish Church at 2 pm followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Carran West, Garrison, Co Fermanagh



The death has taken place of Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal F92 WN5C and formerly Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains reposing at her home from 3pm on Tuesday, December 17 and 12 noon on Wednesday, December 18.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 19 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.





Joy McCormick, Greencastle



The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Joy McCormick, Greencastle.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, December 19 at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville, followed by burial in the adjoining burial grounds.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Eileen Donnan, née Hughes, Finglas East and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eileen Donnan, née Hughes, Finglas East and Letterkenny.

Reposing at her son Aidan’s residence on Tuesday, December 17, between 5pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, December, to Our Lady of Dolour’s Church, Glasnevin, arriving for 10 o’c Requiem Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Cemetery.

Sylvia Roberts, Ardara and formerly of Cavan and Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Sylvia Roberts, Ardara formerly of Cavan and Fermanagh.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Tuesday from 4.30pm followed by removal to Ardara Methodist Church arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Galloon Parish Church graveyard Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh at approximately 3pm.

John Clinton, Kinalough, Fanad

The death has taken place of John Clinton, Kinalough, Fanad. Times for removal to family home and funeral to be confirmed later. Enquiries to Eamonn Scott, Funeral Director – 086 1632233

William Browne, Booragh, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place of William Browne, Booragh, Ramelton.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Violet and Stephen Quinn, 9 Braehead Park, Roughpark, Woodlands, Letterkenny, F92 WKW5.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 18 at 1pm in Letterkenny Baptist Church, 73 Port Road, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

Her Remains will repose at her home on Tuesday, December 17 from 10am.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, December 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

John (Sean) Connaughton, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

The death has taken place of John (Sean) Connaughton, retired Garda Síochána, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Wednesday evening from 3.30pm followed by removal to St Conals Church Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm with private Cremation on Friday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

House private to family and close friends please.

Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point.

Removal on Monday afternoon from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, December 16 to her home. Funeral from there on Thursday, December 19 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 087 249 8407.

Hugh Doherty, 2 Casement Place, Strabane and formerly Lifford

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor of Hugh Doherty, 2 Casement Place, Strabane and formerly Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, December 18, at 1.20pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane, at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.