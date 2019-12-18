Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork

- Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick

- Mamie Lowry, 21, Alexander Park, Castlederg and formerly of Churchminister, Ballindrait

- Kathleen (Cassie) Ferry, Oughterlinn, Rathmullan

- Moira Dugera née Murphy, Lakeside House, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

- Mary Cecil Hurley (née Moore), Portsalon, Donegal

- Mary Rose Boyle, Drumletterfin, Inver

- Claire McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, formerly of Drimboarty, Letterbarrow

- Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Carran West, Garrison, Co Fermanagh

- Joy McCormick, Greencastle

- Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

- John (Sean) Connaughton Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

- Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

Kathleen Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Kathleen Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Wednesday, December 18. Funeral from there on Friday, December 20 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacant cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after Rosary till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick.

His remains are reposing at his home in Straleel from 12 noon until 10 pm on Friday, December 20. House is strictly private at all other times.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick on Saturday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the local First Responder Scheme through Francis J Curran, Funeral Directors

Mamie Lowry, Castlederg and formerly of Churchminister, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Mamie Lowry, Castlederg and formerly of Churchminister, Ballindrait.

Funeral from her late home on Friday, December 20 at 1pm for Service at 1.30pm in 2nd Castlederg Presbyterian Church.

Interment afterwards in Castlederg new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to 2nd Castlederg P.W. c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

The house is private please let at the request of the deceased.

Kathleen (Cassie) Ferry, Oughterlinn, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen (Cassie) Ferry, Oughterlinn, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at her home from 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetary.

Family time from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Moira Dugera née Murphy, Lakeside House, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Moira Dugera née Murphy, Lakeside House, Gleneraugh, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired for masses for the Holy Souls c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9.30pm.

Mary Cecil Hurley (née Moore), Portsalon

The death has taken place of Mary Cecil Hurley (née Moore), Portsalon on December 12. Beloved wife of the late David, dearest mother to Caroline, Alex, Guy, Sarah, Nikki, Giles and the late Susanna, and grandmother (Sim) to 21 grandchildren of whom she was so proud. Died peacefully at the Cromwell Hospital, London after an illness borne with courage and dignity.

Private family cremation. A Memorial Service will be arranged at Rosnakill Parish Church during 2020.

Mary Rose Boyle, Drumletterfin, Inver

The death has taken place of Mary Rose Boyle, Drumletterfin, Inver. Remains will be reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 12noon until 10pm.

Removal from there on Thursday going to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, for 12noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. A one-way system will operate at the wake, entry at Inver Bridge and exit on either the Ardara or Glenties roads.

Claire McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, formerly of Drimboarty, Letterbarrow

The death has taken place of Claire McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town, formerly of Drimboarty, Letterbarrow.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 12noon until 10pm on Wednesday. Family time at all other times please. Remains leaving her late residence at 10.30am on Thursday to Church of the Holy Redeemer in Drimarone for 11.30am Mass, with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to The ICU in Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Moira Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs

The death has taken place Moira Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights

Carmel Harte (née Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly Carran West, Garrison, Co Fermanagh



The death has taken place of Carmel Harte (nee Flanagan), The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny F92 WN5C and formerly Carran West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 12 noon on Wednesday, December 18.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 19 in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.



Joy McCormick, Greencastle



The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Joy McCormick, Greencastle.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, December 19 at 1.30 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville, followed by burial in the adjoining burial grounds.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Betty Henderson, née Mc Gahern, 3 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, December 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

John (Sean) Connaughton, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

The death has taken place of John (Sean) Connaughton, retired Garda Síochána, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Wednesday evening from 3.30pm followed by removal to St Conals Church Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm with private Cremation on Friday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

House private to family and close friends please.

Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Callaghan, née Sharkey, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point.

Remains residing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, December 19 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 087 249 8407.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.