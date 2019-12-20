Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 20

The following deaths have taken place:

Asda Dyglyte 14 Cois Na Finn, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Asda Dyglyte 14 Cois Na Finn, Ballybofey

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ballybofey at 6.30pm on Friday, December 20 to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Sean McCrory, Lowerybane, Belleek

Sean McCrory Lowerybane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh (BT93 2AA) and late of Greencastle, Co. Tyrone. Requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church, Belleek this morning at 11 a.m., followed by interment in St Patrick’s cemetery, Greencastle at 3 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to cancer research, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors, Belleek. Family time this morning please.

Doreen McCandless, Baylett, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Doreen McCandless, Baylett, Inch Island.

Funeral from her home on Saturday, December 21 at 1.30pm for service in Inch Presbyterian Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burying ground.

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital nursing unit.

Christina Gardner, Clydebank, Scotland, née Harte, formerly Ramelton



The death has taken place in Clydebank, Scotland of Christina Gardner, nee Harte, formerly Ramelton.

Mass of Remembrance on Saturday, December 21 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial of ashes afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Alex Smyth, Lusticle, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alex Smyth, Lusticle, Carrigans.

Funeral Service at his residence on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Urougly Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Kathleen Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 20 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after Rosary till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick.

His remains are reposing at his home in Straleel from 12 noon until 10 pm on Friday, December 20. House is strictly private at all other times.

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick on Saturday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the local First Responder Scheme through Francis J Curran, Funeral Directors

Mamie Lowry, Castlederg and formerly of Churchminister, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Mamie Lowry, Castlederg and formerly of Churchminister, Ballindrait.

Funeral from her late home on Friday, December 20 at 1pm for Service at 1.30pm in 2nd Castlederg Presbyterian Church.

Interment afterwards in Castlederg new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to 2nd Castlederg P.W. c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

The house is private please let at the request of the deceased.

Kathleen (Cassie) Ferry, Oughterlinn, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen (Cassie) Ferry, Oughterlinn, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetary.

Family time from 11pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Moira Dugera née Murphy, Lakeside House, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Moira Dugera née Murphy, Lakeside House, Gleneraugh, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired for masses for the Holy Souls c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9.30pm.

John (Sean) Connaughton, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin

The death has taken place of John (Sean) Connaughton, retired Garda Síochána, Sandfield, Ardara and formerly of Roscommon and Dublin.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Wednesday evening from 3.30pm followed by removal to St Conals Church Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm with private Cremation on Friday at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

House private to family and close friends please.

