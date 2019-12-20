Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, December 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charlie Rodden, formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough

- Brid Friel, Creeslough

- Dermot Curran, Buncrana

- Asda Dyglyte 14 Cois Na Finn, Ballybofey

- Doreen McCandless, Baylett, Inch Island

- Christina Gardner, Clydebank, Scotland, née Harte, formerly Ramelton

- Alex Smyth, Lusticle, Carrigans

- Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick

Charlie Rodden formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Charlie Rodden formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at the home of his late sister Birdie McElhinney, Tirlin, Creeslough from 6pm tomorrow Saturday.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Brid Friel, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brid Friel, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening (Friday).

Her funeral Mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Dermot Curran, 8 St. Johns Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Dermot Curran, 8 St. Johns Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence for friends and family only please.

Removal from there on Sunday, December 22, going to Brian McElroy’s Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin to repose overnight.

Cremation on Monday at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Asda Dyglyte 14 Cois Na Finn, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Asda Dyglyte 14 Cois Na Finn, Ballybofey.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ballybofey at 6.30pm on Friday, December 20 to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Doreen McCandless, Baylett, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Doreen McCandless, Baylett, Inch Island.

Funeral from her home on Saturday, December 21 at 1.30pm for service in Inch Presbyterian Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burying ground.

House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital nursing unit.

Christina Gardner, Clydebank, Scotland, née Harte, formerly Ramelton

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Scotland of Christina Gardner, nee Harte, formerly Ramelton.

Mass of Remembrance on Saturday, December 21 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial of ashes afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Alex Smyth, Lusticle, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alex Smyth, Lusticle, Carrigans.

Funeral Service at his residence on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only.

Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Danny McGill, Straleel, Carrick.

His remains are reposing at his home in Straleel from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday, December 20. House is strictly private at all other times.

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick on Saturday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the local First Responder Scheme through Francis J Curran, Funeral Directors.

