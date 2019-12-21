Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, December 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

- Kathleen O’ Keeney, Portnoo and formerly Loughros Point, Ardara

- Dim Melly, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

- Edward Colm Duffy, Stranorlar and formerly Lettermacaward

- Bridget Porter, Redcastle

- Una Ward (née McGoldrick) Legaltion, Ballyshannon

- Marian O’Connor nee Fannin, Limerick and formerly of Ballyshannon

- Charlie Rodden, formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough

- Brid Friel, Creeslough

- Dermot Curran, Buncrana

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara



The death has taken place in Melbourne, Australia as the result of a road accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, daughter of Terence and Angela Molly, Edergole, Ardara.

Repatriation and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private until further notice.

Kathleen O’ Keeney Ballykilduff, Portnoo and formerly Loughros Point, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen O’Keeney, Ballykilduff, Portnoo and formerly Loughros Point, Ardara.

Kathleen was a sister of Brendan O’Keeney, Killybegs and Eileen Kennedy, Inver.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral home Sandfield this evening from 6pm to 9pm with Rosary at 9pm and tomorrow afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Dim Melly, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dim Melly, Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

His remains left McGlynn’s Funeral home this afternoon (Saturday) at 4pm going to his home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private after the rosary until 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Crumlin Hospital c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Edward Colm Duffy, 62 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar and formerly Meenacarn, Lettermacaward and London

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Colm Duffy, 62 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar and formerly Meenacarn, Lettermacaward and London.

His remains will repose his home on Saturday, December 21 from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards at St.Bridget’s Churchyard, Lettermacaward.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Bridget Porter, nee Orr, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Bridget Porter, nee Orr, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Her remains will repose at her residence on Sunday, December 22 from 4pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigley's Point, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Una Ward (née McGoldrick) Legaltion, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place in her 99th year at the Rock Nursing Unit of Una Ward (née McGoldrick) Legaltion, Ballyshannon.

Loving mother of Rosemary, Margaret and Jarleth. Reposing at the home of her daughter Rosemary O'Reilly, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon from 1pm, Saturday December 21, until 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters, son, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle.

Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to the Rock Nursing Unit c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director, Belleek. Family time on Sunday morning.

Marian O’Connor, nee Fannin, Limerick and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Marian O’Connor, nee Fannin of Curraheen North, Askeaton, Co Limerick and formerly of Lissahully, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Ferris’s Funeral Home Shanagolden, Co Limerick on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St James' Church, Cappagh at 12.30pm followed by cremation at 4pm in Shannon Crematorium.

House private please and donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society or Milford Hospice.

Charlie Rodden formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Charlie Rodden formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his late sister Birdie McElhinney, Tirlin, Creeslough from 6pm on Saturday.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Brid Friel, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brid Friel, Creeslough.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Her funeral Mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Dermot Curran, 8 St. Johns Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Dermot Curran, 8 St. Johns Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence for friends and family only please.

Removal from there on Sunday, December 22, going to Brian McElroy’s Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin to repose overnight.

Cremation on Monday at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.