Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 23, 2019

Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Wake will commence on Tuesday, December 24 at 10am.

House strictly private on Christmas Day, December 25.

Wake will recommence on St. Stephen’s Day, December 26 at 10am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 27 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Kathleen McDermott, New Park Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Kathleen McDermott, New Park Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Monday, December 23 from 12 noon to 9 pm.

Funeral leaving her house on Tuesday, December 24 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh,

for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

House private on morning of the funeral to family, friends and neighbours.

Bernadette McLaughlin, Excelsior Bar, Main Street, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bernadette McLaughlin, Excelsior Bar, Main Street, Buncrana.

Removal from Buncrana Nursing Unit on Monday, December 23, at 2pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paschal Finnan, Meenaniller, Gweedore and formerly of Co. Monaghan

The death has taken place of Paschal Finnan, Meenaniller, Gweedore and formerly of Co. Monaghan.

His remains will be brought to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 6pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24 at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Margaret Madden, née Ryan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor of Margaret Madden, née Ryan, Buncrana, formerly of Waterford, Clonmel and Stillorgan.

Predeceased by her son Brian and her husband Pat, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Fiona, Clare, her sons-in-law Eoin, Pauric and her grandchildren Saoirse, Ciara, Mac Dara, Oisín and Sèona and her extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place in Bohernabreena Church at 2pm on Monday, December 23 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to ACT for Meningitis.

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death has taken place in Melbourne, Australia as the result of a road accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, daughter of Terence and Angela Molly, Edergole, Ardara.

Repatriation and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private until further notice.

Kathleen O’ Keeney, Ballykilduff, Portnoo and formerly Loughros Point, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen O’Keeney, Ballykilduff, Portnoo and formerly Loughros Point, Ardara.

Kathleen was a sister of Brendan O’Keeney, Killybegs and Eileen Kennedy, Inver.

Her remains are reposing at Shovlin's Funeral home Sandfield with removal to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.



Dim Melly, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dim Melly, Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private after the rosary until 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Crumlin Hospital c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Edward Colm Duffy, 62 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar and formerly Meenacarn, Lettermacaward and London

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Colm Duffy, 62 Glebe Hollow, Stranorlar and formerly Meenacarn, Lettermacaward and London.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with interment afterwards at St.Bridget’s Churchyard, Lettermacaward.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Bridget Porter, nee Orr, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Bridget Porter, nee Orr, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Funeral from her residence on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigley's Point, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Charlie Rodden formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Charlie Rodden formerly of Meenbunowen, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his late sister Birdie McElhinney, Tirlin, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Dermot Curran, 8 St. Johns Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Dermot Curran, 8 St. Johns Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence for friends and family only please.

Removal from there on Sunday, December 22, going to Brian McElroy’s Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght, Dublin to repose overnight.

Cremation on Monday at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

