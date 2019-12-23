Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, December 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Teresa McGee, Newtown, Falcarragh

- Barry Fox, Killygordon

- Joan Doherty, nee Brennan, Strabane and formerly Lifford

- Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

- Kathleen McDermott, New Park Road, Carndonagh

- Bernadette McLaughlin, Excelsior Bar, Main Street, Buncrana

- Paschal Finnan, Meenaniller, Gweedore and formerly of Co. Monaghan

- Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death has taken place at Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Teresa McGee, Newtown, Falcarragh.

Teresa’s remains are going to St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, for 5.30pm this evening (Monday) to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Barry Fox, Magherabuoy, Killygordon.

Reposing at his mother`s home at Millburn, Castlefinn on Monday from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, December 24 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefinn at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm tonight.

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Joan Doherty, nee Brennan, late of 79 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly Lifford.

Reposing at her son, Maurice Doherty’s home, 37 Jefferson Court, Strabane on Monday from 4pm.

Funeral leaving her son’s home on Tuesday, December 24 at 1.20pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents’ Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The death has occurred at her home of Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Wake will commence on Tuesday, December 24 at 10am.

House strictly private on Christmas Day, December 25.

Wake will recommence on St. Stephen’s Day, December 26 at 10am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 27 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Kathleen McDermott, New Park Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Monday, December 23 from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral leaving her house on Tuesday, December 24 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh,

for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

House private on morning of the funeral to family, friends and neighbours.

The death has occurred at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bernadette McLaughlin, Excelsior Bar, Main Street, Buncrana.

Removal from Buncrana Nursing Unit took place on Monday at 2pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Paschal Finnan, Meenaniller, Gweedore and formerly of Co. Monaghan.

His remains will be brought to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 6pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24 at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

The death has taken place in Melbourne, Australia as the result of a road accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, daughter of Terence and Angela Molly, Edergole, Ardara.

Repatriation and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private until further notice.



