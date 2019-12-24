Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, December 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Tom Prendergast, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Tom Prendergast, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Tom was a retired Garda.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral proceeding to Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, arriving at approximately 2pm.

House private on morning of the funeral. No flowers please, donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo, c/o Conlan Breslin Funeral Directors.

John McGinley, Ballymichael, Fanad

The death has taken place of John McGinley, Ballymichael, Fanad (F92 KC60).

Reposing at the family home in Ballymichael on Wednesday December 25 from 6pm and on Thursday December 26 from 2pm.

Funeral leaving the family home at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Friday, December 27 with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time on morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Eamon Scott, Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Wake commenced this morning (Tuesday).

House strictly private on Christmas Day, December 25.

Wake will recommence on St. Stephen’s Day, December 26 at 10am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 27 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Bernadette McLaughlin, Excelsior Bar, Main Street, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Bernadette McLaughlin, Excelsior Bar, Main Street, Buncrana.

Removal from Buncrana Nursing Unit took place on Monday to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death has taken place in Melbourne, Australia as the result of a road accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, daughter of Terence and Angela Molly, Edergole, Ardara.

Repatriation and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private until further notice.



