Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, December 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Ellen Molloy, Ardara

- Seamus Meehan, Killybegs

- Shaun Kelly, 42 Beechwood Grove, Lifford

- Denis O’Connor, Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim

- John Kempson, Lisavaddey, Dunkineely

- Michael McGowan, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

- John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

- Eileen McFeeley, late of Beech Hill Manor and formerly of Bootagh, Culdaff, Lecamey

- Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

- Martha Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hepburn), Hillhead, Gleneely

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death occurred on December 20 in Melbourne, Australia as a result of a car accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Terence and Angela, brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Her remains will repose at the home of her parents in Edergole from 1pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking facilities will be available from the Chapel Car Park, John Molloy’s Ltd Knitwear and Larry Snacks (Killybegs Road Ardara).

Buses will be provided with attendants and members of the public are asked to please avail of this service for the wake.

Family time from 11pm on January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeny Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.

Seamus Meehan, the Commons, Killybegs

The death has occured of Seamus Meehan, the Commons, Killybegs.

Remains are reposing at his residence with removal tomorrow, Sunday, at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery

Shaun Kelly, 42 Beechwood Grove, Lifford

The death has taken place (as the result of a road traffic accident) of Shaun Kelly, aged 33 years, 42 Beechwood Grove, Lifford.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, December 29 at 12.40pm for Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 1.30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Denis O’Connor, Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim

The peaceful death has occurred at Galway Hospice of Denis O’Connor, Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim, late of Lisacul, Roscommon and Clonskeagh, Dublin.

Removal to take place on Saturday evening to St Osnat’s Church, Glencar, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Galway Hospice or the National Council for the Blind.

John Kempson, Lisavaddey, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of John Kempson, Lisavaddey, Dunkineely.

Remains are reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday, from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral to follow in England at a later date.

Michael McGowan, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Michael McGowan, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm until 9pm, with removal on Sunday morning to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o McGloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Leeds of John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal also of King George Avenue, Leeds.

John will be dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy and daughter Caroline, son in-law Will, his brothers and sisters Maggie, Mary, James, Pat, Brendan, Joe, Kathleen, Frank and Paul, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Leeds and Malin.

John will repose in Clarke's Funeral Home, Foxford (F26 H27) on Sunday evening, December 29 from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Eileen McFeeley, late of Beech Hill Manor and formerly of Bootagh, Culdaff, Lecamey

The death has taken place at Beech Hill Manor, Nursing home, Lisfannon of Eileen McFeeley, late of Beech Hill Manor and formerly of Bootagh, Culdaff, Lecamey.

Her remains will repose at Collins Funeral Premises on Saturday, December 28, with visiting from 1pm to 3pm, and 6pm to 9pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday, December 29 at 9.30am, for 10am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

The sudden death has occurred of Joe Sharkey, Annagry West.

His remains are reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home with rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Sunday, December 29 from 3pm, with removal at 6.30pm going to Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Annagry Day Centre, care of any family member, or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Martha Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hepburn), Hillhead, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hepburn), Hillhead, Gleneely.

Funeral from her home on Sunday, December 29 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Glacknadrummond Methodist Church followed by burial in All Saints Burial Ground, Gleneely.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society, care of Liam Collins Funeral Directors, Culdaff, or any family member.

