Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon

The death has taken place as a result of a road accident of Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon.

Clarice was a daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm tomorrow, Monday, December 30.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 1 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Maria O’Donnell, No 2, St. Joseph's Avenue, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Maria O’Donnell, No 2 St. Joseph's Avenue, Donegal town.

Her remains are reposing at the Donegal Community Hospital Chapel from 6pm until 6.45pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard to arrive at approximately 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Rowanfield House Patients Comfort Fund or to the SVP Donegal branch, care of any family member.

Annie Donnelly nee Lynch, Ballylennon, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Annie Donnelly nee Lynch, Ballylennon, St. Johnston.

Annie’s remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, December 31 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

House private please to family and friends.

Alice Brady (nee O’Donnell) Cullaghmore, Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton, England and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Alice Brady (nee O’Donnell) Cullaghmore, Carney, Co Sligo, formerly Luton, England and Clonmany.

Alice was a sister of Joe and Eddie O’Donnell, Clonmany.

Her remains will repose at Nazareth House Chapel, Sligo on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal at 7pm to St Patrick’s Church, Maugherow arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrigans cemetery.

House private please.

James P. Bonner, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport

The death has occurred of James P. Bonner in Belford, New Jersey, formerly Arlands, Burtonport.

A Mass in his memory will be celebrated in Acres, Burtonport on Tuesday, December 31 at 7pm.

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death occurred on December 20 in Melbourne, Australia as a result of a car accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Terence and Angela, brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Her remains will repose at the home of her parents in Edergole from 1pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking facilities will be available from the Chapel Car Park, John Molloy’s Ltd Knitwear and Larry Snacks (Killybegs Road Ardara).

Buses will be provided with attendants and members of the public are asked to please avail of this service for the wake.

Family time from 11pm on January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeny Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.

John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Leeds of John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal also of King George Avenue, Leeds.

John will be dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy and daughter Caroline, son in-law Will, his brothers and sisters Maggie, Mary, James, Pat, Brendan, Joe, Kathleen, Frank and Paul, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Leeds and Malin.

John will repose in Clarke's Funeral Home, Foxford (F26 H27) on Sunday evening, December 29 from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

The sudden death has occurred of Joe Sharkey, Annagry West.

His remains are reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing on Sunday, December 29 from 3pm, with removal at 6.30pm going to Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30 at 11am, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Annagry Day Centre, care of any family member, or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

