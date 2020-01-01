Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Ita Barry, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Ita Barry, Bruckless. Peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, nursing home Mullinasole, Laghey.

Remains will be reposing at Gallaghers Funeral home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, Wednesday from 5pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of St Joseph and St Conal Bruckless, to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow, Thursday, January 2 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Care West c/o Gallagher funeral directors, Mountcharles or any family member. House private please.



Moses Vance, The Swilly, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Moses Vance, The Swilly, St Johnston.

Remains will repose at his late residence.

House is private, family and friends welcome.

Annie Theresa Byrne, Church Road, Glenties

The sudden death has taken place Annie Theresa Byrne, Church Road, Glenties.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Brida Byrne, Derries, Glenties.

Removal from there tomorrow, Thursday, January 2 going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with cremation service at 3.30pm at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Co Cavan.

Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Coronary Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James McGuinness and Sons, funeral directors, Glenties.

One way system in operation during the wake.

Grace Gallen, Market Street, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny of Grace Gallen, Market Street, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake until 10pm today, Wednesday, January 1.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.



Anthony (Tony) Keeney, Tullinteane, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Anthony (Tony) Keeney, Tullinteane, Bruckless.

Peacefully at the University Hospital Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, January 1 at the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Sarah McCafferty, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place at Aras Gweedore of Sarah McCafferty, Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Funeral today, Wednesday, January 1 at 11am with Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery

House private on the morning of the funeral.



Anne Breen, (née McDermott), Main Street, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Anne Breen, Main Street, Convoy

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral tomorrow, Thursday morning, January 2, with 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalas, Donegal c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon

The death has taken place as a result of a road accident of Clarice Rice, Claggan, Portsalon.

Clarice was a daughter of Philomena Clinton and Noel Rice.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass will take place today, Wednesday, January 1 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Massmount.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death occurred on December 20 in Melbourne, Australia as a result of a car accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Terence and Angela, brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Her remains will will repose at the home of her parents in Edergole from 1pm today, Wednesday, January 1. The wake will finish at 11pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking facilities will be available from the Chapel car park, John Molloy’s Ltd Knitwear and Larry Snacks (Killybegs Road Ardara).

Buses will be provided with attendants and members of the public are asked to please avail of this service for the wake.

Family time from 11pm on January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeney, funeral directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com



Please include a contact number for verification.