Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 2



The following deaths have taken place:

John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties, F94D6R2.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, tomorrow, Friday morning, January 3 at 11a.m to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Conals Church, Glenties, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family Flowers only please .



Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence today, Thursday, January 2, from 11am to 11pm and on Friday, January 3, from 11am to 11pm.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs. for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery



Anna Friel, Drumhalla, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of Anna Friel, Drumhalla, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday, January 3, at 11am in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlinn, with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care, Letterkenny University Hospital care of Sweeney funeral directors or any family member.

Ita Barry, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Ita Barry, Bruckless. Peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Funeral Mass today, Thursday, January 2 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Care West c/o Gallagher funeral directors, Mountcharles or any family member. House private please.



Moses Vance, The Swilly, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Moses Vance, The Swilly, St Johnston.

Funeral from his late residence today, Thursday, January 2, at 1.30pm for 2 o’clock funeral service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the High Dependency Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital and Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terrence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

House is private, family and friends welcome.

Annie Theresa Byrne, Church Road, Glenties

The sudden death has taken place Annie Theresa Byrne, Church Road, Glenties.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Brida Byrne, Derries, Glenties.

Removal from there today, Thursday, January 2 going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with cremation service at 3.30pm at the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Co Cavan.

Family time from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Coronary Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James McGuinness and Sons, funeral directors, Glenties.

One way system in operation during the wake.

Grace Gallen, Market Street, Rathmullan

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny of Grace Gallen, Market Street, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.



Anne Breen, (née McDermott), Main Street, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Anne Breen, Main Street, Convoy

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral today, Thursday morning, January 2, with 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalas, Donegal c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death occurred on December 20 in Melbourne, Australia as a result of a car accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

Deeply regretted by her loving parents Terence and Angela, brothers John Ross and Karl Joseph, grandmother Mary Angela, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her many friends.

Requiem Mass today, Thursday, January 2, at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Parking facilities will be available from the Chapel car park, John Molloy’s Ltd Knitwear and Larry Snacks (Killybegs Road Ardara).

Buses will be provided with attendants and members of the public are asked to please avail of this service for the wake.

Family time from 11pm on January 1 and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Patrick Sweeney, funeral directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.



