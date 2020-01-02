Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 2



The following deaths have taken place:

- Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

- Seamus McMahon, Bundoran

- Eileen Murphy, nee Ferry, New York, formerly Dunlewey

- Sarah Mc Glinchey (née Callaghan), Lismulladuff, Killygordon

- John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties

- Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Anna Friel, Drumhalla, Rathmullan

Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has take place of Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, late of Stephens Chemist Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal.



Pre-deceased by Captain Tom McGrath, Pat Stephens MPSI (Ballyshannon) and her brother James O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Hugh and sister Sally, nieces Sarah and Fiona, grandniece Emily and grandnephew James as well as extended family, relatives neighbours, friends, her carer Eileen, colleagues in Bawnmore, Limerick and Barringtons Hospital, Limerick.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 4pm to 5pm. Remains arriving to St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Followed by private cremation.

Seamus McMahon, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Seamus McMahon, 6 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence this evening, Thursday, from 7pm, and all day on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Tierney’s Cemetery, Roslea, Co Fermanagh arriving at approximately 2.30pm. All enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors on 0862492036.

Eileen Murphy, nee Ferry, New York, formerly Dunlewey



The death has taken place in Ocean Side, New York of Eileen Murphy nee Ferry (Jimmy Mickey) formerly Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in St Christopher’s Church, Balwin, New York on Monday, January 5 at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A mass of Remembrance will take place this Sunday morning, January 5 in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey at 10am.

Sarah Mc Glinchey (née Callaghan), Lismulladuff, Killygordon



The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Mc Glinchey, nee Callaghan, Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Charlie and much-loved mother of Jonathan, cherished daughter of the late Henry and Katie, devoted sister of Harry, Charlie, Mary Brigid, Kathleen, Teresa and the late Roseanna and Sean. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter in law Aileen, granddaughter Carragh, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, January 4, at 1.15 p.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Friends Of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member. The house is private, at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties, F94D6R2.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, tomorrow, Friday morning, January 3 at 11a.m to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Conals Church, Glenties, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family Flowers only please .



Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence today, Thursday, January 2, from 11am to 11pm and on Friday, January 3, from 11am to 11pm.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs. for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery



Anna Friel, Drumhalla, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of Anna Friel, Drumhalla, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday, January 3, at 11am in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlinn, with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care, Letterkenny University Hospital care of Sweeney funeral directors or any family member.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.