Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 3, 2019

Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gweedore.



The death has taken place in the Drogheda Sean O'Hare Unit, Stranorlar of Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed her sister Eileen and her brother Charlie. Her remains are currently reposing at the Drogheda Sean O'Hare Unit, Stranorlar until 9pm tonight, Friday.

Her remains will be brought to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Saturday for 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, January 5, 11am at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Teresa Foy, née Mc Fadden , Baldoyle, Co. Dublin and late of Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital of Teresa Foy, née Mc Fadden , Baldoyle, Dublin and late of Umlagh, Carrigart.

Her remains will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Friday at 5pm going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg

The death has taken place in Glasgow of James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg.

His remains will be reposing at the family home in Derrybeg from 7pm on Saturday, January 4.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 6 in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the rosary until 10am.

All enquiries to Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Charlie Boyle, Church Road, Killybegs



The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, Church Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at Mc Brearty's Funeral Home Friday, January 3 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with removal to St Mary's Church Killybegs at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has take place of Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, late of Stephens Chemist Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Fairview, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal.

Pre-deceased by Captain Tom McGrath, Pat Stephens MPSI (Ballyshannon) and her brother James O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Hugh and sister Sally, nieces Sarah and Fiona, grandniece Emily and grandnephew James as well as extended family, relatives neighbours, friends, her carer Eileen, colleagues in Bawnmore, Limerick and Barringtons Hospital, Limerick.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home Nenagh on Friday, January 3 from 4pm to 5pm. Remains arriving to St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Followed by private cremation.

Seamus McMahon, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Seamus McMahon, 6 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St Tierney’s Cemetery, Roslea, Co Fermanagh arriving at approximately 2.30pm. All enquiries to Donal Breslin Funeral Directors on 0862492036.

Eileen Murphy, née Ferry, New York, formerly Dunlewey



The death has taken place in Ocean Side, New York of Eileen Murphy née Ferry (Jimmy Mickey) formerly Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in St Christopher’s Church, Balwin, New York on Monday, January 6 at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place this Sunday morning, January 5 in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey at 10am.

Sarah Mc Glinchey (née Callaghan), Lismulladuff, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Mc Glinchey, nee Callaghan, Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Charlie and much-loved mother of Jonathan, cherished daughter of the late Henry and Katie, devoted sister of Harry, Charlie, Mary Brigid, Kathleen, Teresa and the late Roseanna and Sean. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter in law Aileen, granddaughter Carragh, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, January 4, at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Friends Of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member. The house is private, at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties, F94D6R2.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Conals Church, Glenties, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family Flowers only please .



Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence on Friday, January 3, from 11am to 11pm.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



