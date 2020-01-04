Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, January 4, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gweedore

The death has taken place in the Drogheda Ward, Sean O'Hare Unit, Stranorlar of Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed her sister Eileen and her brother Charlie. Her remains are currently reposing at the Sean O'Hare Unit.

Her remains will be brought to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, today, Saturday for 6pm. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, at 11am at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Teresa Foy, (née McFadden), Baldoyle, Co Dublin and late of Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital of Teresa Foy, (née McFadden), Baldoyle, Dublin and late of Umlagh, Carrigart.

Funeral Mass at Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart today, Saturday, January 4, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg

The death has taken place in Glasgow of James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg.

His remains will be reposing at the family home in Derrybeg from 7pm today, Saturday, January 4.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 6, in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 10am.

All enquiries to Kieran Roarty, funeral director.

Charlie Boyle, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Charlie Boyle, Church Road, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm at St Mary's Church Killybegs. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, Nenagh, Tipperary/Fairview, Dublin/Ballyshannon

The death has take place of Dr Una O'Donnell Stephens, late of Stephens Chemist Kenyon Street, Nenagh, Tipperary/ Fairview, Dublin/Ballyshannon.

Pre-deceased by Captain Tom McGrath, Pat Stephens MPSI, (Ballyshannon), and her brother, James O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, Hugh and sister, Sally, nieces, Sarah and Fiona, grandniece, Emily and grandnephew, James as well as extended family, relatives neighbours, friends, her carer, Eileen, colleagues in Bawnmore, Limerick and Barringtons Hospital, Limerick.

Remains arriving to St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, today, Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10am. Followed by private cremation.

Seamus McMahon, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Seamus McMahon, 6 Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal today Saturday morning, January 4, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Tierney’s Cemetery, Roslea, Co Fermanagh, arriving at approximately 2.30pm. All enquiries to Donal Breslin, funeral director on (086) 2492036.

Eileen Murphy, (née Ferry), New York, formerly Dunlewey



The death has taken place in Ocean Side, New York of Eileen Murphy (née Ferry) (Jimmy Mickey) formerly Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in St Christopher’s Church, Balwin, New York on Monday, January 6, at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place tomorrow, Sunday morning, January 5, in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey at 10am.

Sarah McGlinchey (née Callaghan), Lismulladuff, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah McGlinchey, (née Callaghan), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of Charlie and much-loved mother of Jonathan, cherished daughter of the late Henry and Katie, devoted sister of Harry, Charlie, Mary Brigid, Kathleen, Teresa and the late Roseanna and Sean. Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter in law, Aileen, granddaughter, Carragh, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home today, Saturday, January 4, at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Friends Of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member. The house is private, at the request of the deceased, family and friends are welcome.

John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kelly Narin Road, Glenties, F94D6R2.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there today, Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Conals Church, Glenties, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please .



Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Frances O’Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Removal from his residence this Saturday morning, January 4, at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



